The Washington Commanders trail the Denver Broncos 21-14 at halftime

The Washington Commanders got the ball first after Denver won the toss and deferred. Sam Howell opened the second game of the season going 5-for-5 including a big 3rd down conversion to Jahan Dotson. Brian Robinson sprung loose on a huge screen to help get Washington down into Broncos territory. A coverage sack on Sam Howell ended the drive. Camaron Cheeseman’s snapping problems continue, leading a wide right FG miss by Joey Slye.

The Broncos got the ball and immediately started driving it down to the field. Denver ran the ball in from the 6 yard line for the first score of the game. Washington responded with another drive down the field, but a sack on Sam Howell killed the momentums. The Commanders finally got on the board with a Joey Slye FG.

The Broncos scored on their next two drives, while Washington continued to struggle with sacks disrupting drives. Sam Howell has had several tipped passes today, and one of them was dropped by a Broncos defender. Washington went 3 and out, about Denver continued their dominance by returning Tress Way’s punt 45 yards.

Washington’s defense finally showed up, and Jamin Davis chased Russell Wilson, forcing a fumble that Cody Barton recovered. Washington drove the ball down the field, and scored a touchdown on a 4th down conversion pass from Sam Howell to Logan Thomas. He took a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit after making the catch, and remained down on the field after the score. The Commanders also scored on the two point conversion after reviewing Brian Robinson’s run.

Washington shut down the Broncos and got the ball back. They drove down the field again, and were able to score a 49-yard FG to bring the game within a score for the Commanders as time expired.

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

Broncos win the toss and will defer. Sam Howell and the Commanders' offense is up first — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 17, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:

On the first 3rd down of the game, Howell finds Dotson for 18 yards.



Nice pocket presence from Howell here, and a great great from Jahan Dotson.#HTTC | @Sam7Howell @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/RLBsmCRmCB — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

Brian Robinson screen:

Good play call from EB, and a nice block from Charles sees Brian Robinson Jr pick up a chunk on a screen.



Commanders offense is moving the chains early in this game.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/9mLIDtyWtu — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

Saadiq Charles' block sprung that long gain. — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) September 17, 2023

Sam Howell sack:

Howell sacked from behind by Randy Gregory on 3rd and 4 and the Commanders will send out the Field Goal unit. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/WOO7kEI1Kc — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

Promising drive undone with a major sack on Howell. he rolled right but didnt feel backside pressure. Randy Gregory continues to excel vs Washington — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 17, 2023

Bad snap on missed Joey Slye FG:

Commanders' 49-yard kick by Joey Slye is no good. Disappointing end to what was a solid opening drive. Broncos take over at their own 39 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 17, 2023

James Smith-Williams starting:

James Smith-Williams is out there for the defense's first snap. No Chase Young just yet. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 17, 2023

Commanders pass rush able to get home there. Edges and interior got big push. Smith Williams gets the credit. Havent seen 99 yet — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 17, 2023

Chase Young’s first snap of the season:

Chase Young on the field; first time this season... — John Keim (@john_keim) September 17, 2023

Russell Wilson run:

Broncos in the red zone after a 14-yard gain by Wilson. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 17, 2023

Washington can't lose contain against a QB who is a run threat like Wilson. He won't run often anymore but he can. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 17, 2023

Run defense:

Setting the edge and forcing these edge runs back inside has long been a problem for this Commanders defense - seems the Broncos recognize that too — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) September 17, 2023

Broncos TD:

Denver scores the first TD of the game with this 6 yard rush.



Far, far too easy against what is meant to be a stout Washington defensive line.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/xyC4hE1Wt4 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

Dyami Brown:

Dyami Brown caught five passes last season. He has two catches on the first three plays of this #Commanders drive.



He's going to be way more involved this season than people think. And he should be. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 17, 2023

Howell avoids the sack:

Bad play obviously but what arm strength from Howell to throw it away while being dragged down — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 17, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Logan Thomas:

Howell is finding his groove in the passing game for sure.



This was a laser in a tight window to Logan Thomas.#HTTC | @Sam7Howell pic.twitter.com/wEDdOZspDe — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

Really nice pass to Logan Thomas from Howell. Commanders now at the 22 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 17, 2023

Sam Howell sack:

QB has no chance when a tackle gets beat clean like that, hell of a speed rush from Nik Bonito pic.twitter.com/XMly2IWWuq — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) September 17, 2023

Howell had no chance on that sack. Bonitto exploded off the line — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 17, 2023

Leno really matadored that block. — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) September 17, 2023

Joey Slye FG:

Commanders get on the board. This time, Joey Slye's attempt is good from 44 yards. The score with 24 seconds left to go: Denver 7, Washington 3 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 17, 2023

Roughing the passer:

Roughing the Passer called against Jamin Davis here.



Hmm.



I guess technically the flag is there, but gee that's soft.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/YyfKqq8cci — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

Casey Toohill batted Russell Wilson's pass, but Jamin Davis clotheslined him and was flagged for roughing. Welp. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 17, 2023

Broncos TD:

The perfect moon ball from Russ! He finds the rookie Marvin Mims for a TD.



: #WASvsDEN on CBS⁰ : Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/ij3y2lDs2u — NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023

Denver got the look they wanted on that 60-yard TD. Kendall Fuller blitzed and Percy Butler stayed outside, maybe thinking he had help deep on the other half, but Mims went inside and was open in the middle of the field. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 17, 2023

Jack Del Rio is not happy:

DC Jack Del Rio just had long convos on the sideline with S Darrick Forrest and LB Cody Barton. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 17, 2023

2nd Quarter

Sam Howell sacked again:

Howell sacked on each of Washington's first three drives. Not ideal. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 17, 2023

Sam Howell sacked for the third time today.



Jahan Dotson was open in the middle of the field but Howell had pulled the ball down to scramble already. Three sacks allowed on 17 dropbacks for the #Commanders so far. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 17, 2023

Russ is cooking:

Twice in the last 6 plays, the Broncos have gotten a man open deep.



Unacceptable.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/FN5p6brZRj — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

4th down conversion:

And they get it. A run up the middle by Wilson https://t.co/K0zLc8HQTa — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 17, 2023

Cody Barton:

Play call had Cody Barton in the blender. Starts traveling to his right with one receiver crossing only for another to come his way. By the time Barton reversed, too late. https://t.co/wHrcbdX4pm — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 17, 2023

Broncos TD:

Sean Peyton‘s scheme is running circles around JDR’s defense - Cody Barton has no chance on this crosser, just a masterclass in finding mismatches pic.twitter.com/rSV4h34bxJ — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) September 17, 2023

Tipped passes:

That's two tipped passes for Howell. — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) September 17, 2023

Howell misses Terry McLaurin:

Terry was open. Sam has to hit that. #HTTC Good protection — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) September 17, 2023

Three and out:

Commanders punting. Three-and-out — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 17, 2023

Broncos winning on special teams too:

Big punt return by Marvin Mims. Broncos now set up at the Commanders 40 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 17, 2023

Jamin Davis strip-sack:

.@youngchase907 gets him out of the pocket@jamindavis25 forces the fumble

Cody Barton recovers



#WASvsDEN | CBS pic.twitter.com/kPGFzHPgdm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2023

Yes! Finally!



Jamin Davis forces the fumble and Cody Barton recovers.



The defense did something! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/VQZ5RxPDlG — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

Holding Penalty:

Howell stands too long in the pocket and Sam Cosmi is flagged for holding trying to protect him.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/qMwobunday — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

Facemask penalty on Denver:

Commanders gonna get a first down on the facemask. Their first 1st down of the 2nd qtr — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 17, 2023

Cole Turner:

Left side of the line does a good job here clearing out space on the screen to Turner - that kind of misdirection can help slow down this aggressive Broncos front pic.twitter.com/8YICCcxlZS — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) September 17, 2023

Nice play design. Denver D ran wide for what appeared to be a screen to the RB. Instead, inside to the TE Turner — John Keim (@john_keim) September 17, 2023

Curtis Samuel jet sweep:

Another tipped pass:

Good play design. Bates was open. Ball tipped. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 17, 2023

Logan Thomas TD/helmet-to-helmet hit:

Sam finds Logan when it matters most



#WASvsDEN | CBS pic.twitter.com/dF3tjGq92r — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2023

TOUCHDOWN



Logan Thomas hangs TOUGH through contact for the touchdown on 4th down!



Logan Thomas is down and the Commanders and Broncos remonstrate.



Flags fly. Jackson should be ejected for this hit.



How on Earth did Thomas hold on to this?!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/GPB1Jw2nun — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

Oh my. Now a fight in the end zone. Thomas still down after the catch. Great catch to hold onto that ball. Gates in the middle of the action. Saahdiq Charles over right away. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 17, 2023

Thomas jogging off the field on his own. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 17, 2023

Logan Thomas evaluated for a concussion:

TE Logan Thomas is being evaluated for a concussion — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2023

Brian Robinson 2-point conversion:

After a review, Brian Robinson did reach the ball across the goal line on the two-point try. The score now is Denver 21, Washington 11 https://t.co/qltfGkwQ6C — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 17, 2023

Defense stops the Broncos:

Jeudy running clean and Russ just put it behind him. better throw and thats a Broncos 1st Down. Now theyre punting. Washington gonna have a chance to score before the half — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 17, 2023

Charles Leno holding penalty:

Brutal holding call on Leno Jr erases a big Howell gainer on the ground.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/EO4qr9bOfJ — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

Free play to John Bates:

Howell takes advantage of the free play and fires deep down right sideline to Bates. Good catch and route from 87. Might be able to sneak back into FG range here — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 17, 2023

Joey Slye 49-yard FG:

Joey Slye with a 49-yarder.



Halftime: Broncos 21, Commanders 14. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 17, 2023