NFL 2023 Week 2: Washington Commanders vs Denver Broncos 4th Quarter

The Washington Commanders opened their season with a home win against the Arizona Cardinals. They now go on the road for the first time, facing the Denver Broncos. Washington opened as 3.5 point underdogs, and has held steady all week.
Injury Report
Commanders vs Broncos Friday Injury Report: Chase Young will play on Sundayhttps://t.co/gFn5zscF3t— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 15, 2023
Matchup: Washington Commanders (1-0) @ Denver Broncos (0-1)
Date/Time: September 17th, 2023, 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Empower Field at Mile High | Denver, CO
TV: CBS
Spero Dedes (play-by-play)
Adam Archuleta (analyst)
Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)
(via 506sports)
Local TV
Chick Hernandez (play-by-play)
Brian Mitchell (analyst)
Logan Paulsen (sideline)
RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analyst)
Sirius XM NFL
Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 382, Internet 831
Denver: Sirius 104, XM/SXM 227, Internet 809
DraftKings odds: Washington +3 1/2, 38 1/2 O/U
Commanders +150
Broncos -180
Prediction: Washington 27 - Broncos 17
Enemy Blog: Mile High Report
