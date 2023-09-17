Washington Commanders vs Denver Broncos Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday and announced that Chase Young was cleared, and would play vs the Broncos. This is his first game since suffering a stinger in the first preseason game. With Young back, rookie DE K.J. Henry will be inactive for today’s game.

Quan Martin suffered a concussion during last week’s game and didn’t practice all week. He was ruled out of today’s game on Friday.

The other 3 inactives are on offense. Chris Paul was battling for the starting LG spot with Saahdiq Charles, but he lost and now goes back to the spot he spent most of his rookie games, the inactive list. Veteran tackle Trent Scott made the team, but he’s not needed for today’s game. TE4 Curtis Hodges is also inactive for another game. UDFA rookie WR Mitchell Tinsley was a healthy scratch last week, but is active for his first NFL game today.

Washington Inactives

DB Quan Martin

DE K.J. Henry

TE Curtis Hodges

G Chris Paul

OT Trent Scott

