 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL 2023 Week 2: Washington Commanders vs Denver Broncos 1st Quarter

Washington visit the Broncos

By Scott Jennings
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Arizona Cardinals v Washington Commanders Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders opened their season with a home win against the Arizona Cardinals. They now go on the road for the first time, facing the Denver Broncos. Washington opened as 3.5 point underdogs, and has held steady all week.

Injury Report

Matchup: Washington Commanders (1-0) @ Denver Broncos (0-1)

Date/Time: September 17th, 2023, 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High | Denver, CO

TV: CBS

Spero Dedes (play-by-play)

Adam Archuleta (analyst)

Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)

(via 506sports)

Local TV

Chick Hernandez (play-by-play)

Brian Mitchell (analyst)

Logan Paulsen (sideline)

RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analyst)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 382, Internet 831

Denver: Sirius 104, XM/SXM 227, Internet 809

Live Streaming: NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Washington +3 1/2, 38 1/2 O/U

Commanders +150

Broncos -180

Prediction: Washington 27 - Broncos 17

Enemy Blog: Mile High Report

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed

In This Stream

Washington Commanders vs Denver Broncos: Everything you need to know for the Week 2 game

View all 15 stories

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...