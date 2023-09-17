NFL Week 2: Early afternoon games open thread

The majority of Week 1's games will be played at 1pm today, but the Washington Commanders won't be one of them. They will visit the Denver Broncos for a 4:25pm game.
We've got four games on Fox'sc1pm slate. Three of those games are non-divisional NFC games. The fourth is an AFC South matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans Washington players two of the NFC teams playing here, the Falcons in Week 6, and the Seahawks in Week 10.
FOX
Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers @ Atlanta Falcons
Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans
CBS has four games featuring eight AFC teams, including the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Washington fans will be watching the Bills host the Raiders. Buffalo will visit the Commanders next week.
CBS
Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Las Vegas Raiders @ Buffalo Bills
Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Chargers @ Tennessee Titans
