NFL Week 2: Early afternoon games open thread

The majority of Week 1's games will be played at 1pm today, but the Washington Commanders won't be one of them. They will visit the Denver Broncos for a 4:25pm game.

We've got four games on Fox'sc1pm slate. Three of those games are non-divisional NFC games. The fourth is an AFC South matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans Washington players two of the NFC teams playing here, the Falcons in Week 6, and the Seahawks in Week 10.

FOX

Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers @ Atlanta Falcons

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans

CBS has four games featuring eight AFC teams, including the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Washington fans will be watching the Bills host the Raiders. Buffalo will visit the Commanders next week.

CBS

Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders @ Buffalo Bills

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Chargers @ Tennessee Titans

