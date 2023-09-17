 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Jamin Davis chases down Russell Wilson and forces the fumble

Jamin Davis forced the turnover

By Scott Jennings
Arizona Cardinals v Washington Commanders Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have been on their heels since the start of the game, and haven’t had many things go their way. That changed when Jamin Davis chase down Broncos QB Russell Wilson, and forced the fumble that was recovered by Cody Barton.

