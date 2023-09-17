WATCH: Jamin Davis chases down Russell Wilson and forces the fumble

The Washington Commanders have been on their heels since the start of the game, and haven’t had many things go their way. That changed when Jamin Davis chase down Broncos QB Russell Wilson, and forced the fumble that was recovered by Cody Barton.

.@youngchase907 gets him out of the pocket@jamindavis25 forces the fumble

Cody Barton recovers



#WASvsDEN | CBS pic.twitter.com/kPGFzHPgdm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2023