Sunday Night Football: Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots

Week 2 is not over yet, and we've got another big game to watch. The Miami Dolphins visit the New England Patriots for an AFC East showdown. Miami’s offense looked great in their win last week over the Chargers. QB Tua Tagovailoa and WR Tyreek Hill had massive games, and will look to repeat that performance in Foxborough. The Patriots lost the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, and they’re trying to not go 0-2 for the first time since 2011.

Who: Miami Dolphins (1-0) at New England Patriots (0-1)

Where: Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, MA

When: September 17, 2022, 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

Terry McAulay (rules analyst)

Sirius XM NFL

Miami: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 819

New England: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 821

National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live Streaming: NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Dolphins -2 1/2, 46 1⁄ 2 O/U

Prediction: Dolphins 24 - Patriots 20

SB Nation Blogs: The Phinsider | Pats Pulpit

