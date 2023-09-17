Sunday Night Football: Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots

Week 2 is not over yet, and we've got another big game to watch. The Miami Dolphins visit the New England Patriots for an AFC East showdown. Miami’s offense looked great in their win last week over the Chargers. QB Tua Tagovailoa and WR Tyreek Hill had massive games, and will look to repeat that performance in Foxborough. The Patriots lost the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, and they’re trying to not go 0-2 for the first time since 2011.
Who: Miami Dolphins (1-0) at New England Patriots (0-1)
Where: Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, MA
When: September 17, 2022, 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline)
Terry McAulay (rules analyst)
Sirius XM NFL
Miami: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 819
New England: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 821
National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
DraftKings odds: Dolphins -2 1/2, 46 1⁄2 O/U
Prediction: Dolphins 24 - Patriots 20
SB Nation Blogs: The Phinsider | Pats Pulpit
