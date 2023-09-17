What are the odds? Washington Commanders are big home underdogs against the Buffalo Bills

The Washington Commanders opened their 2022-23 season with a home win against the Arizona Cardinals, and followed that up with a road win over the Denver Broncos. Washington is 2-0 for the first time since 2011, but they aren’t getting the respect of an undefeated team.

Washington returns home this week to host the Buffalo Bills, who beat the Las Vegas Raiders 38-10 today. Buffalo looked like the team that people expected to make another run at a Super Bowl, but they were coming off a bad Week 1 loss to the Jets who lost Aaron Rodgers after 4 plays.

Washington is a 6-point home underdog against Buffalo. The over/under has jumped drastically from last week’s 38 against the Broncos. Washington went from scoring 20 against the Cardinals, to scoring 35 points today. The Bills jumped from a 16 point Week 1 score, to a 38 point explosion against the Raiders.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington +6 , 45 1/2 O/U

Commanders +205

Bills -250