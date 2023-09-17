All aTwitter: 17 September 2023 - Kyzir White fined a mere $18k for his dirty hit on Sam Howell in the season opener

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Play for each other— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2023
#WASvsDEN Tomorrow at 4:25 | CBS pic.twitter.com/wVTrm9zi8e
Stop 1: Denver@Dulles_Airport | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/raDUje8ges— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 16, 2023
@94yne @Dulles_Airport | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/OreVsD5XoH— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2023
P l a y m a k e r s @94yne joined the guys on The Player's Club, on tonight at 11:35pm on WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/jYXV7CjjvY— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 16, 2023
The NFL has fined Cardinals LB Kyzir White $18,056 for this hit on Commanders QB Sam Howell that also created one of the more memeable moments of the early NFL season pic.twitter.com/Ds4tEkfAO1— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 16, 2023
Fines from Cardinals-Commanders:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 16, 2023
ARZ
Kyzir White - $18,056 unn. roughness
Paris Johnson - $10,927 unn. roughness
Rondale Moore - $10,491 unn. roughness
K’Von Wallace - $5,611 unn. roughness
WAS
Nick Gates $10,927 unn. roughness
Antonio Gibson - $11,473 unn. roughness
Can't wait for these WR vs. CB battles on Sunday— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 15, 2023
https://t.co/h8sLiOoWmr pic.twitter.com/hFFy770BoM
Emmanuel Forbes on 3rd/4th downs:— PFF (@PFF) September 16, 2023
❌ 3 targets
❌ 1 reception, 8 yards allowed
❌ 1 forced incompletion
❌ 42.4 passer rating allowed (T-3rd in NFL) pic.twitter.com/omtbT6XwUY
Kam Curl is the Safety at the Top of the Screen.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) September 16, 2023
The reason I love this play is the intellect and awareness by Curl.
Notice how he starts charging towards the Checkdown (RB) before the QB even throws the ball.
Allowing for Kam to deliver a punishing blow! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gF96v3kt7n
2021: Kam Curl with the sack on Russell Wilson #HTTC pic.twitter.com/9fShKITz2E— Commanders Muse (@CommandersMuse) September 16, 2023
"He WANTS to turn the ball over. He's doing crazy stuff out there"— DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) September 14, 2023
The Broncos' defense is set up to have a BIG day against Sam Howell on Sunday pic.twitter.com/pygEmaFjbM
At the @Commanders Denver rally hosted by @RallyCaptain #HTTC pic.twitter.com/oPUItMvDY1— DH (@dh_mvjor) September 17, 2023
He must be a Broncos fan #HTTC pic.twitter.com/3NmU14iQZw— The Real Telly (@DCdude202) September 17, 2023
So we’ve talked about how long it’s been since washington started 2-0 (2011) but this is weird too - Washington hasn’t won a road opener since 2018 in Arizona. That day Alex Smith threw TD passes to Chris Thompson and Jordan Reed while Adrian Peterson ran for a TD. Feels like a…— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 16, 2023
Odds for the first QB benched pic.twitter.com/rCyibO96Dh— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) September 16, 2023
I agree with this. The New RFK should have three statues:— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 16, 2023
1. Riggo's stiff-arm against Miami.
2. A statue with Joe Gibbs wearing the iconic "Curly R" hat.
3. Sean Taylor diving into the end zone. https://t.co/KzL0bz9YIM
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 16, 2023
.@TheTerry_25's second annual birthday party with @CASAofDC and @BBBS_NCA was a success! pic.twitter.com/kvIenD8Kgs
Maryland football now 7-0 in nonconference games vs Power Five teams since 2017. Hmmm.— Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) September 16, 2023
1) #23 Texas W
2) #23 Texas W
3) #21 Syracuse W
4) West Virginia W
5) Virginia Tech W
6) #23 NC State W
7) Virginia W
absolute DIRTY hit pic.twitter.com/Lh7wZpx7PO— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) September 17, 2023
Florida-Tennessee ended in a messy fight pic.twitter.com/j3MbdKpBec— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 17, 2023
LMFAO. Yea this is DEFINITELY Saban’s last year pic.twitter.com/4vB4N0yJfw— Athens Steve (@rainy_steve) September 16, 2023
Marshawn Lynch kickin it with Amish people is amazing— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 15, 2023
: @MoneyLynch , @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/tu16KDG3VR
