Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos: How to watch, TV schedule, injury report, odds and more

The Washington Commanders opened their season with a home win against the Arizona Cardinals. They now go on the road for the first time, facing the Denver Broncos. Washington opened as 3.5 point underdogs, and has held steady all week.

Injury Report

Commanders vs Broncos Friday Injury Report: Chase Young will play on Sundayhttps://t.co/gFn5zscF3t — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 15, 2023

Matchup: Washington Commanders (1-0) @ Denver Broncos (0-1)

Date/Time: September 17th, 2023, 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High | Denver, CO

TV: CBS

Spero Dedes (play-by-play)

Adam Archuleta (analyst)

Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)

(via 506sports)

Local TV

Chick Hernandez (play-by-play)

Brian Mitchell (analyst)

Logan Paulsen (sideline)

RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analyst)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 382, Internet 831

Denver: Sirius 104, XM/SXM 227, Internet 809

Live Streaming: NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Washington +3 1/2, 38 1/2 O/U

Commanders +150

Broncos -180

Prediction: Washington 27 - Broncos 17

Enemy Blog: Mile High Report

Washington Commanders 2023 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 10th vs Arizona Cardinals 1:00pm(FOX) W 20-16

Week 2: Sunday, September 17th @ Denver Broncos 4:25pm(CBS)

Week 3: Sunday, September 24th vs Buffalo Bills 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 4: Sunday, October 1st @ Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 5: Thursday, October 5th vs Chicago Bears 8:15pm(Amazon Prime)

Week 6: Sunday, October 15th @ Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 7: Sunday, October 22nd @ New York Giants 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 8: Sunday, October 29th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 9: Sunday, November 5th @ New England Patriots 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 10: Sunday, November 12th @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25 pm(FOX)

Week 11: Sunday, November 19th vs New York Giants 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 12: Thursday, November 23rd(Thanksgiving) @ Dallas Cowboys 4:30pm(CBS)

Week 13: Sunday, December 3rd vs Miami Dolphins 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Sunday, December 17th @ Los Angeles Rams 4:05pm (CBS)

Week 16: Sunday, December 24th @ New York Jets 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 17: Sunday, December 31st vs San Francisco 49ers 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 18: Sunday, January 7th vs Dallas Cowboys

