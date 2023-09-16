Washington Commanders vs Denver Broncos Prop Bets

The Washington Commanders have their first road game of the season, facing the Broncos in Denver. Washington opened the week as a road underdogs, and that line hasn’t changed. Sam Howell gets his third NFL start this week, and will be looking to improve the offense.

We’ve got some prop bets from DraftKings Sportsbook for tomorrow’s game that will be fun to follow.

Anytime TD scorer

Brian Robinson Jr. +170

Terry McLaurin +245

Jahan Dotson +320

Sam Howell +350

Logan Thomas +390

Curtis Samuel +500

Antonio Gibson +500

Washington D/ST +850

Jamison Crowder +1100

Cole Turner +1600

John Bates +1800

Dyami Brown +2000

Byron Pringle +2200

Chris Rodriguez +3000

Bet: Terry is due for a touchdown, and should be a solid bet here.

Sam Howell Passing yards

Over 200.5 -115

Under 200.5 -115

Bet: Definitely taking the over here. Howell had 202 passing yards last week, and should easily get 200+ yards in the air this week.

Rushing Yards

Brian Robinson Jr

Over 56.5 -115

Under 56.5 -115

Sam Howell

Over 17.5 -120

Under 17.5 -110

Bet: Over, Over. Antonio Gibson doesn’t even get odds this week, and the O/U went down for both Robinson and Howell.