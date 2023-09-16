Washington Commanders vs Denver Broncos Prop Bets

The Washington Commanders have their first road game of the season, facing the Broncos in Denver. Washington opened the week as a road underdogs, and that line hasn’t changed. Sam Howell gets his third NFL start this week, and will be looking to improve the offense.
We’ve got some prop bets from DraftKings Sportsbook for tomorrow’s game that will be fun to follow.
Anytime TD scorer
Brian Robinson Jr. +170
Terry McLaurin +245
Jahan Dotson +320
Sam Howell +350
Logan Thomas +390
Curtis Samuel +500
Antonio Gibson +500
Washington D/ST +850
Jamison Crowder +1100
Cole Turner +1600
John Bates +1800
Dyami Brown +2000
Byron Pringle +2200
Chris Rodriguez +3000
Bet: Terry is due for a touchdown, and should be a solid bet here.
Sam Howell Passing yards
Over 200.5 -115
Under 200.5 -115
Bet: Definitely taking the over here. Howell had 202 passing yards last week, and should easily get 200+ yards in the air this week.
Rushing Yards
Brian Robinson Jr
Over 56.5 -115
Under 56.5 -115
Sam Howell
Over 17.5 -120
Under 17.5 -110
Bet: Over, Over. Antonio Gibson doesn’t even get odds this week, and the O/U went down for both Robinson and Howell.
