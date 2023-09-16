All aTwitter: 16 September 2023 - Chase Young is “ready to rock” in Denver

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
DE Chase Young has been cleared and will be active for Week 2— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 15, 2023
https://t.co/T14Ob70YH7 pic.twitter.com/duocT48fRB
Chase Young: “I’m ready to rock” pic.twitter.com/QyCvuL7Lzy— John Keim (@john_keim) September 15, 2023
DB Quan Martin (concussion) is OUT for #WASvsDEN pic.twitter.com/epIqnUgJaU— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 15, 2023
For Sunday: DB Quan Martin (concussion) is out. WR Curtis Samuel (hip) was limited but will play Sunday.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 15, 2023
Broncos listing WR Jerry Jeudy as a full participant in today’s practice, putting him on track to play Sunday vs. Washington.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2023
If the Commanders O-line can provide these kinds of pockets/lanes consistently, Howell should be able to do some damage. Broncos will be down Frank Clark this week.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/gjvwVtCv4Z— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) September 15, 2023
.@jonallen93_ is the best hype man— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 15, 2023
we had him mic'd up for Week 1
Huge shoutout to @Andrew_Sidney1 who is making it happen for Kennedy and her family for the Bills game! The @TheHogfarmers and Kennedy are greatly appreciative! https://t.co/8uNphOfHIy— Joe Hall (@HogFarmerJoe) September 15, 2023
top 28 plays for 28 years of Scary Terry pic.twitter.com/WBTEmMO5Us— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 15, 2023
All-22 Cut Up: Emmanuel Forbes#HTTC pic.twitter.com/0MUWb4YJKO— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) September 16, 2023
Ppl forgetting how much Forrest struggled in his rookie season, and barely saw playing time. Now he's one of the few playmakers we have on defense. We have to give these young guys time to develop. https://t.co/mi0ZmHPkLP— Cedonia Ave. (@KMBmoreX) September 15, 2023
Broncos coach Sean Payton on Sam Howell: pic.twitter.com/I8IvduIXrf— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 16, 2023
Players out Sunday include Marlon Humphrey, Tyler Linderbaum, Ronnie Stanley, Marcus Williams, Carlton Davis, Calijah Kancey, Jamal Adams, Charles Cross, Abe Lucas, Jalen Pitre, Jimmie Ward, Chandler Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Kristian Fulton, Amani Hooker, Frank Clark, Greg Dulcich.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2023
Rashaan Evans’ practice squad contract was terminated today by the Eagles at his request, per source. Evans has options from several other teams that he is currently considering.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2023
I’d take a flier on Rahsaan Evans but I know we hate linebackers— Bleeding Burgundy & Gold (@BleedinBnG) September 15, 2023
Texans added QB C.J. Stroud to their injury report with a shoulder injury and are now listing him as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Colts.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2023
"They're all BUMS" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/MLsAuhTjRV— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 15, 2023
#Chiefs coach Andy Reid tells reporters that TE Travis Kelce (knee) and DT Chris Jones (contract) will both be on the field on Sunday vs. the #Jaguars.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2023
A... ... ... swift return to play for Kelce
Travis Kelce returned to practice, clutching his knee ... Never mind, he's fine— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2023
( ️ @JaredKCTV5)pic.twitter.com/7Nkv7hz14G
Byron Allen — under the NFL’s current ownership rules — wasn’t a contender for the Broncos (sold for $4.65B) or Commanders ($6.05B), but … https://t.co/Z1z8BTSxaP— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) September 15, 2023
49ers vs Redskins (2005)— Vintage NFL (@NFL_vintage) September 14, 2023
Week 7 pic.twitter.com/2pWvZYKT6f
We're starting off #HispanicHeritageMonth with a trip up into the booth— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 15, 2023
Get to know our official Spanish radio broadcasters @elpoderosoDC and @mlinaresDC
Making some Week 2 predictions— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 15, 2023
New episode of Command Center ⤵️
