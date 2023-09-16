All aTwitter: 16 September 2023 - Chase Young is “ready to rock” in Denver

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.

DE Chase Young has been cleared and will be active for Week 2



https://t.co/T14Ob70YH7 pic.twitter.com/duocT48fRB — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 15, 2023

Chase Young: “I’m ready to rock” pic.twitter.com/QyCvuL7Lzy — John Keim (@john_keim) September 15, 2023

DB Quan Martin (concussion) is OUT for #WASvsDEN pic.twitter.com/epIqnUgJaU — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 15, 2023

For Sunday: DB Quan Martin (concussion) is out. WR Curtis Samuel (hip) was limited but will play Sunday. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 15, 2023

Broncos listing WR Jerry Jeudy as a full participant in today’s practice, putting him on track to play Sunday vs. Washington. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2023

If the Commanders O-line can provide these kinds of pockets/lanes consistently, Howell should be able to do some damage. Broncos will be down Frank Clark this week.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/gjvwVtCv4Z — Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) September 15, 2023

.@jonallen93_ is the best hype man



we had him mic'd up for Week 1 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 15, 2023

Huge shoutout to @Andrew_Sidney1 who is making it happen for Kennedy and her family for the Bills game! The @TheHogfarmers and Kennedy are greatly appreciative! https://t.co/8uNphOfHIy — Joe Hall (@HogFarmerJoe) September 15, 2023

top 28 plays for 28 years of Scary Terry pic.twitter.com/WBTEmMO5Us — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 15, 2023

Ppl forgetting how much Forrest struggled in his rookie season, and barely saw playing time. Now he's one of the few playmakers we have on defense. We have to give these young guys time to develop. https://t.co/mi0ZmHPkLP — Cedonia Ave. (@KMBmoreX) September 15, 2023

Broncos coach Sean Payton on Sam Howell: pic.twitter.com/I8IvduIXrf — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 16, 2023

Players out Sunday include Marlon Humphrey, Tyler Linderbaum, Ronnie Stanley, Marcus Williams, Carlton Davis, Calijah Kancey, Jamal Adams, Charles Cross, Abe Lucas, Jalen Pitre, Jimmie Ward, Chandler Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Kristian Fulton, Amani Hooker, Frank Clark, Greg Dulcich. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2023

Rashaan Evans’ practice squad contract was terminated today by the Eagles at his request, per source. Evans has options from several other teams that he is currently considering. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2023

I’d take a flier on Rahsaan Evans but I know we hate linebackers — Bleeding Burgundy & Gold (@BleedinBnG) September 15, 2023

Texans added QB C.J. Stroud to their injury report with a shoulder injury and are now listing him as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Colts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2023

#Chiefs coach Andy Reid tells reporters that TE Travis Kelce (knee) and DT Chris Jones (contract) will both be on the field on Sunday vs. the #Jaguars.



A... ... ... swift return to play for Kelce — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2023

Travis Kelce returned to practice, clutching his knee ... Never mind, he's fine



( ️ @JaredKCTV5)pic.twitter.com/7Nkv7hz14G — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2023

Byron Allen — under the NFL’s current ownership rules — wasn’t a contender for the Broncos (sold for $4.65B) or Commanders ($6.05B), but … https://t.co/Z1z8BTSxaP — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) September 15, 2023

49ers vs Redskins (2005)

Week 7 pic.twitter.com/2pWvZYKT6f — Vintage NFL (@NFL_vintage) September 14, 2023

We're starting off #HispanicHeritageMonth with a trip up into the booth



Get to know our official Spanish radio broadcasters @elpoderosoDC and @mlinaresDC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 15, 2023

Making some Week 2 predictions



New episode of Command Center ⤵️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 15, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop