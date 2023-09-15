Commanders vs Broncos Friday Injury Report: Chase Young will play on Sunday

The Washington Commanders held their last full practice before they head out west to play the Denver Broncos. The big news from Ron Rivera after practice was that Chase Young has been cleared to play, and he will make his 2023 debut on Sunday. Young suffered a neck injury during the first preseason game in early August, and didn’t practice fully until yesterday’s practice.

Rookie DB Quan Martin suffered a concussion last week, and remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He will miss this week’s game, and is the only Commanders players who has been ruled out.

Curtis Samuel was Washington’s leading receiver last week, but showed up on the injury report with a hip injury on Wednesday. Ron Rivera said he is dealing with some soreness and tightness in his hip. The team wants to make sure he’s where he needs to be on Sunday, but he is expected to play vs the Broncos.

DE Chase Young has been cleared and will be active for Week 2



https://t.co/T14Ob70YH7 pic.twitter.com/duocT48fRB — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 15, 2023

For Sunday: DB Quan Martin (concussion) is out. WR Curtis Samuel (hip) was limited but will play Sunday. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 15, 2023

OUT

DB Quan Martin - Martin remains in the concussion protocol after leaving last week’s game

No Injury designation

WR Curtis Samuel - Listed with a hip injury, and Rivera said he’s dealing with tightness

DE Chase Young - Cleared and will be active for the first time on Sunday

WR Terry McLaurin - A preseason turf toe injury keeps him on the injury report

RG Sam Cosmi - Listed with a shoulder injury, but will be good to go Sunday