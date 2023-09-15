All aTwitter: 15 September 2023 - Commanders and Broncos both have new owners and double-digit starting QBs since 2018

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We have signed DE William Bradley-King to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/G0EjVf3Xi4— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 14, 2023
Today’s injury report. Jerry Jeudy a full participant for Denver pic.twitter.com/WHlhEgj7h2— John Keim (@john_keim) September 14, 2023
#Broncos pass-rusher Frank Clark, who injured his hip in yesterday’s practice and did not practice today, is expected to miss a couple weeks, source said. The injury is not considered serious, but he is week-to-week.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2023
Chase Young was a full participant today in practice. Washington was in shells today. They like how Young has responded to the contact in practice. Still up to the doctors about Sunday. Has a chance. it’s not his call.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 14, 2023
Of course it’s his call.— Schmitty Sports Takes (@UTee_Time) September 14, 2023
If it had been he would have played last week.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 14, 2023
I started this as a "Let's see how many QBs have played since Peyton Manning retired" and it turned into ... oh my. pic.twitter.com/CHh1JizXn7— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 14, 2023
4 letters. One word. pic.twitter.com/uAm3474vbt— Duane (@HowellSoFat) September 14, 2023
History at stake for Sam Howell on Sunday, per the @NFL.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 14, 2023
With both a passing and rushing touchdown at Denver, Howell becomes the first player ever to record a passing and rushing touchdown in each of his first three career games.
Sam Howell started madden with a 66 overall. Already up to a 71. He could be this years biggest mover if he keeps improving. #HTTC— Nick Kerns (@nicktkerns) September 14, 2023
Bieniemy: "When we needed Sam to be at his best, he was at his best & made plays for us. Guys will struggle & have bad moments. But that's why we practiced the way we practiced. Everything won't be perfect, but the only thing you have to do is be the best team over 60 minutes."— John Keim (@john_keim) September 14, 2023
.@Commanders @Sam7Howell some of the GOOD in his 2nd start against a hyper aggressive @AZCardinals defense played in a sometime Monsoon rain #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/Mf8BBSaFbI— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 14, 2023
Great line by Eric Bieniemy here:— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 14, 2023
"It doesn't matter what the numbers are. The only thing that matters is that alphabet. Did you find a way to get that W?" pic.twitter.com/icWqoZoLI4
Del Rio on Montez Sweat: "Biggest thing we harped on all along was about the finish. He ends up doing some nice finishing."— John Keim (@john_keim) September 14, 2023
My 2 cents: A big key in his 1.5 sacks was the coverage. Gave him a little extra time to get home. As they say, it works hand in hand. Pivotal.
Jon Allen on the race to the quarterback. pic.twitter.com/L460pZFKPj— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 14, 2023
The speed that Daron Payne gets off of his blocker on this play is crazy— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) September 13, 2023
Makes him hit the deck in less than a second #HTTC pic.twitter.com/yi3Dzfp52o
Commanders RB Brian Robinson told reporters that assistant S&C coach/nutritionist Jake Sankal told players to drink beet juice to help them acclimate to the altitude Denver. Why?— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 14, 2023
Beet juice is rich in nitrate, which helps with blood flow.
I'm not concerned about Denver's run game. At all. Javonte Williams is still lacking burst and wiggle. If anything, Perine is the more explosive at the moment.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 14, 2023
Also, if Jakobi Meyers can have a "field day" against the Broncos CB2, I don't see why Jahan Dotson can't. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/v80ldmpjfV
Consensus evaluation of #Commanders offensive line W1 performance, during/after game: bad. By Wednesday: average to above-average. This is unusual.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) September 14, 2023
So far I’ve learned in week 1 to not jump to conclusions after watching the game live. Re-watched at home, I came out with a different perspective. It’s only week 1 but I really like what I’ve seen so far with Howell.— Hogfarmer Keith (@Kgskins26) September 14, 2023
.@AZCardinals v @Commanders NOBODY….like NOBODY notices that there are only 10 men on DEFENSE…Played hard…did a lot of good things but my gosh….give yourself a chance. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/0MxOuUTeNB— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 14, 2023
Latest episode of "Standig Room Only" podcast. Guests: @Coach_JayGruden & @AlGaldi. Sam Howell, Bieniemy game plan, "refreshing" organizational change, and Gruden on Mike Shanahan saying SF would have traded no. 2 overall pick for Kirk Cousins (below):https://t.co/TSMvAvQlFe pic.twitter.com/OYB65PX28k— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 14, 2023
Kendall Fuller with a game saving interception on Russell Wilson in 2020. #HTTC— Commanders Muse (@CommandersMuse) September 14, 2023
pic.twitter.com/je9yM4tTz8
Sources: Free agent OT La’el Collins has received interest from nearly a dozen teams. Collins, who tore his ACL in December, is scheduled to meet on Monday with Dr. Eldridge of UCLA.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 14, 2023
Expect things to heat up from there for the former #Cowboys’ and #Bengals’ starter. pic.twitter.com/bDbQ8WtxPp
Chris Jones' $6.75 million in incentives are disguised in a $100k 2024 Option Bonus escalator, which is how KC avoided having them all hit the 2023 cap.— Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) September 14, 2023
Chiefs have to exercise the option between the 1st & 7th day after the Super Bowl, with the option then adding void years to…
: The #Patriots don’t believe JuJu Smith-Schuster is one of their top 5 WRs, despite him being the highest paid WR on the team, per @_AndrewCallahan https://t.co/B1pXv1Yhde— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 14, 2023
"Multiple sources within the organization believe he is not currently among the top five… https://t.co/2KYpdWetDJ pic.twitter.com/9xa6JbMR94
Sure, Cheeseman’s snapping yips will eventually cost a close game, but Rivera has a plan: “Well, it is a concern more than anything else. And so we'll just continue to have Camaron snap and until, unfortunately something happens, then we'll decide from there.”— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) September 14, 2023
lame… pic.twitter.com/CpgJT4uKHQ— MadHatterCommander (@LJ_4869) September 14, 2023
Beat the Rook is back for season 2!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 14, 2023
Think you have what it takes to beat @emmanuelforbes7? Enter now for the chance to play him in #Madden24
Where would you rank this Sam Howell Touchdown amongst the pass tds you seen here in the past 20 years???#HTTC #Commanders pic.twitter.com/a7Ibmr216P— Redwolves4thQTCOMEBACK?? (@Lennyfrigginleo) September 14, 2023
I feel like someday this will be inevitable to see on Immaculate Grid, and we'll all have a good laugh about it. pic.twitter.com/PNIj4DC0T6— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) September 14, 2023
