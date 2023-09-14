Commanders vs Broncos Thursday Injury Report: Chase Young returns to practice fully

The Washington Commanders practiced today as they prepare for a road game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The big news from today's practice was Chase Young being a full participant for the first time since suffering a stinger/neck injury in the first preseason game in early August. Young reportedly looked good, and there's now a potential that he could be active this week. Initial reports said Youmg could miss the first two games as he ramped up contact in practice, but now playing on a snap count vs Denver is on the table.

Rookie DB Quan Martin remains in the concussion protocol. He suffered a concussion last week, and won't be making the trip out west. He was the only player who didn't participate in today's practice.

Curtis Samuel is the only player who was limited in today's practice. He showed up on the injury report yesterday with a hip injury, and there haven't been many update since then. Samuel had a good game against the Cardinals, and is expected to be a big part of Eric Bieniemy's new offense this season.

DNP

DB Quan Martin - Martin remains in the concussion protocol after leaving last week’s game

Limited

WR Curtis Samuel - Washington’s leading WR shows up on the injury report for the first time this season.

Full

DE Chase Young - Latest update had him missing the first two weeks.

WR Terry McLaurin - Played last week, and continues to be a full participant in practice.

RG Sam Cosmi - He missed a few snaps to get evaluated for a concussion, and shows up on the injury report with a shoulder injury.

Not Listed

CB Benjamin St-Juste- Listed with an ankle injury last week, but not on after Week 1.

DE James Smith-Williams - He showed up on last Friday's injury report with an oblique injury, but played 68% of the defensive snaps.