Thursday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles

Thursday Night Football!

By Jennifer.Horn
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings tonight, a potentially big NFC game. The Vikings a big disappointment last week, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. If they go 0-2, it’s going to be a very long season. The Eagles won last week, but they didn’t look great doing it. They will be missing CB James Bradberry, which could be great for rookie Vikings WR Jordan Addison.

Injury Reports

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings (0-1) vs Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

Date/Time: Thursday, Sep. 14th | 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

TELEVISION: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (game analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Minnesota: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 820

Philadelphia: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 825

National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Kevin McCourty, Jason McCourty

Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Philadelphia -6.5, 49 O/U

Vikings: +210

Eagles: -258

Prediction: Vikings 30 - Eagles 27

SB Nation Blogs: Daily Norseman | Bleeding Green Nation

