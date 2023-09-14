Thursday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings tonight, a potentially big NFC game. The Vikings a big disappointment last week, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. If they go 0-2, it’s going to be a very long season. The Eagles won last week, but they didn’t look great doing it. They will be missing CB James Bradberry, which could be great for rookie Vikings WR Jordan Addison.
Injury Reports
Final injury report for #TNF between the Vikings and Eagles:#FlyEaglesFly— Full Press NFL (@FullPressNFL) September 13, 2023
OUT
James Bradberry (concussion)
Kenny Gainwell (ribs)
Reed Blankenship (ribs)
QUESTIONABLE
Fletcher Cox (ribs)#Skol
OUT
Garrett Bradbury (back)
QUESTIONABLE
Christian Darrisaw (ankle)
Marcus… pic.twitter.com/aKHp8ZvweK
Matchup: Minnesota Vikings (0-1) vs Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)
Date/Time: Thursday, Sep. 14th | 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA
TELEVISION: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (game analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Minnesota: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 820
Philadelphia: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 825
National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Kevin McCourty, Jason McCourty
Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Philadelphia -6.5, 49 O/U
Vikings: +210
Eagles: -258
Prediction: Vikings 30 - Eagles 27
SB Nation Blogs: Daily Norseman | Bleeding Green Nation
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT
New Washington gear from Homage
Loading comments...