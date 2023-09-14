All aTwitter: 14 September 2023 - Lots of focus on Washington’s OL and Howell’s time in the pocket

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
QBs beware pic.twitter.com/wFF4Ok26Mw— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 13, 2023
1.5 sacks— NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2023
2 Forced fumbles
5 Tackles (2 TFL)
Montez Sweat (@_sweat9) DOMINATED for the @commanders in their Week 1 win pic.twitter.com/C9BIjJb35K
Wednesday injury report #WASvsDEN | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 13, 2023
Here is video of Chase Young at practice today.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 13, 2023
Will he play on Sunday? We don't know yet. pic.twitter.com/4prQftqeDR
Practice report:— John Keim (@john_keim) September 13, 2023
DNP: DB Quan Martin (concussion)
Limited: DE Chase Young (neck/stinger); WR Curtis Samuel (hip)
"Chase was able to take the reps he was supposed to take," Rivera said. "We'll continue to go by what the Doctor's plans are and go from there."
Ron Rivera on the travel plan to Denver. Shorter time in altitude, the better, apparently. pic.twitter.com/4ykM5mZ2LX— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 13, 2023
Sam Howell says this game in Denver will be his first game he's played in altitude.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 13, 2023
History hasn't been kind to Washington on the road against the Broncos. They have lost three-straight on the road in Denver and last won there back on Nov. 18, 2001. Could this be the year the @Commanders end the streak? They have a great opportunity to do so. #HTTC #NFL— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) September 13, 2023
If you guys haven’t gone back and rewatched the OL, you really should. Cosmi had a great game and Charles looked good. Gates did well minus that one play.— DC Football (@TheDistrictNFL) September 13, 2023
You don’t have to be content, you can be excited about that interior OL. That’s a shift from preseason. Take the W’s guys.
Another data point indicating pass pro was top 1/3 of the league in Week 1. https://t.co/YKIswgwS4W— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) September 13, 2023
Charles Leno— Steve (@AirRaidConcepts) September 13, 2023
11th in pass block win rate
2nd in run block win rate
Cut him.
Week 1 sacks taken vs. average time before getting pressured (TruMedia + PFF)— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 13, 2023
Sure seems like Sam Howell needs to get the football out faster. pic.twitter.com/uSbyaNzMvp
Sam Howell recognizes the blitz, moves Gibson to pass pro, and the o-line does a great job picking up 7 rushers.— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) September 13, 2023
Didn't end up getting the first down but this could have gone a lot worse #HTTC pic.twitter.com/WfNv5AGtmY
Howell has to learn for @Commanders— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 13, 2023
Has to for them to win consistently @john_keim @NickiJhabvala @JPFinlayNBCS pic.twitter.com/QrBpFETjhw
I THINK most of us agree that Howell has the talent to be successful. He has the arm. He has the legs. He can make the reads progessions. It comes down to he's either coachable or not. I'm betting on him being very coachable. And he will learn from his mistakes.— OG EB Eric Bickel (@EBJunkies) September 13, 2023
I love how the team rallies and plays behind Sam Howell. Sort of like how they played for Heinicke. A very likable dude on and off the field. Difference is Sam Howell is 23 and has all the tools of a franchise QB. This is the guy to get behind y’all! #HTTC— Nick Kerns (@nicktkerns) September 13, 2023
Which way does Antonio Gibson go?— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) September 13, 2023
Pink Yellow or Blue #HTTC pic.twitter.com/KQiKyVfdeE
Curl, Butler and Forbes all owe us an interception! I’m sure they’ll make up for it.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/BxEqxjAW4L— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) September 13, 2023
Ron Rivera on long snapper Camaron Cheeseman's struggles. pic.twitter.com/vet7wL58mS— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 13, 2023
NFLPA’s new executive director, Lloyd Howell, said all NFL stadiums need to have natural grass. pic.twitter.com/7gMvv3erKJ— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2023
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says on @FirstTake that they are going to go based on science to figure out the grass vs. turf debate. "That's how we make decisions, not because I see an injury that I don't like. Ultimately, I want our experts to come back and give it to us." https://t.co/FxWI9T4vgK— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2023
ESPN is airing a Toy Story version of an NFL game. Just showed my kids (both under five) and they thought it was amazing. The NFL is so smart with how they’ve extended their reach to young people recently. pic.twitter.com/BkJbZ1ghLj— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 13, 2023
Ran into former Commanders RB Jarrett Patterson today. He’s now a part of the Los Angeles Chargers. Our reaction when we saw each other in the locker room was like two cousins meeting up on the first day of the family reunion! #HTTC #BoltUp— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 14, 2023
Once a quarterback … pic.twitter.com/tK5SIs4vUw— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 13, 2023
