Sam Howell Presser: “I’m excited. I love playing on the road.”

Sam Howell had his first start of the season last Sunday, and also his first start after being named the starting QB for the Washington Commanders. The Cardinals game was a mixed bag with a lot of great plays from Howell, but some missed opportunities to his playmakers, and also too many turnovers an sacks. How has reviewed the tape with his teammates an coaches, and is moving onto this week’s matchup against the Denver Broncos. Howell loves playing on the road, and is looking forward to his first away game as the starter.

Reviewing the film from the Cardinals game:

Sam Howell addressing the media. Said there were definitely a lot of things to clean up from Arizona. Looking forward to getting to work today — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 13, 2023

Too many turnovers:

Howell said the Cardinals didn’t show anything that shocked the offense. Just a matter of turning the ball over too many times — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 13, 2023

Honestly, not really. Obviously, we kind of went into the game expecting a lot of things just because we knew the history of the DC and we knew all the things that he’s done in his past. We didn’t know exactly how they were gonna play us. But no, I mean, they didn’t really show us anything that was different than what we saw. It was just a matter of we turned the ball over too many times and didn’t execute at a level that we would like to.

On to Denver:

Sam Howell says he’s turned the page from Week 1 and is focused on Denver. Has to trust his feet and progressions. pic.twitter.com/Qi9ByevuLq — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 13, 2023

Trusting his feet:

Commanders QB Sam Howell discussing his thought process when dropping back to pass.



Howell said, "It just comes down to trusting my feet and my feet will always keep me on time and my progression." pic.twitter.com/NDHVbsBFye — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 13, 2023

Sam Howell says for him it "comes down to trusting my feet and my feet will keep me on time and in my progression." Felt he did a good job in that area, but there were "plays here or there that i have to continue to trust my feet and trust my progression." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 13, 2023

Sacks:

Howell says he always leans towards sacks being his fault, throwing the ball away is an option. "The strip sack is definitely on me, I just tried to do too much." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 13, 2023

Howell said after rewatching the sacks "I'm always going to err on the side of 'it's my fault.'... i have to do a better job helping these guys out." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 13, 2023

Yeah, I mean I’m always gonna air on it was my fault just because I think I could’ve done a better job. I mean, there were some of ‘em where I just ran out of bounds at like a yard or two behind the line of scrimmage which is just dumb. You know, just throw the ball away. And you know, obviously the strip sack for the touchdown, that was on me. I was just trying to do too much, especially down there backed up. Don’t try to reverse out and spin out of it. Just be smart. But for the most part, I think there was places to go with the ball. I just gotta do a better job getting the ball outta my hands. And the O-line did a good job throughout most of the game. Obviously, the stats don’t show it but I gotta do a better job helping those guys out.

Not taking big shots downfield in his two NFL starts:

Yeah, I mean it’s a combination of a lot of things. There were some chances in the game that I think, plays I’d like to have back where I could have had an opportunity to get the ball down the field. But you know, it’s just a matter of those situations will come up and when they come up I just gotta do my best to see the look that we’re looking for and take advantage of it but hopefully there’ll be some more of those looks coming up.

Running body:

Howell said running so much in college has his body used to being beat up, which it had to be after that Cardinals game and the cheap shot early on — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 13, 2023

Honestly, I ran the ball in college so much that it wasn’t really anything crazy. Obviously, it was a physical game and it being the first game of the year, you know, the first time that not only me but all the guys played a whole game this year was a big factor in that as well. It was a physical game but I feel alright. I think I did a good job in recovering the past two days and getting two good workouts in so my body feels back to normal.

Jacoby Brissett:

Howell said Jacoby Brissett has been awesome and a great teammate. Does a good job of giving him little details he sees on film throughout the week, and during games he’s supportive and provides as much help as possible — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 13, 2023

Howell said Jacoby Brissett has been a big help for him, both on the sidelines during games and throughout the week. Brissett has seen and dealt with a lot and his wisdom has helped Howell.

"It's been awesome having a guy like that here," Howell said. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 13, 2023

He’s been awesome to have here. Such a great guy, great teammate, but now obviously he’s been around a lot of football and he’s seen a lot of football and he has been in this league for a long time and he knows what to expect. He’s done a really good job just throughout the week in helping me and telling me little things that he sees on film that would help him if he was playing. Then on game day, he’s just always very supportive, very positive and just always kind of gives me confidence before I go back out there on the field. So, it’s been awesome to have a guy like that here.

Coordinating with Brissett on the offseason workouts in Florida:

Yeah, definitely a little bit of both. He’s from down there in Florida, so he kind of knows the area a little bit. So he had some contacts down there as far as getting us on certain fields to work out in, but it was definitely a combination of all the quarterbacks coordinating that.

Playing in Denver/on the road:

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell will be making his first career road start in the NFL on Sunday.



He's ready for the challenge of facing the Broncos in Denver.



He said, "I love playing on the road...we feel like, we can go in there and we have a really good opportunity." pic.twitter.com/Psa5E3AoSq — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 13, 2023

Howell says he loves playing on the road and is looking forward to playing in Denver. On playing in altitude: "I've never experienced that but I'm excited for it." Howell adds Commanders nutrition staff has built in diet for Denver — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 13, 2023

Yeah, I’m excited. I love playing on the road. It’s a lot of fun to go play at another team’s home and try to give it your best shot. We feel like we can go in there and we have a good opportunity to go play against a really good football team in a really cool stadium, really cool environment. It’s just a great opportunity for us as an offense. We got to have a really good week of practice and a really good week of preparation to go in there and give ourselves a chance.

QBs he modeled his game after:

Howell said on QBs he patterned his game after: "I watched a lot of Drew Brees. He was my favorite growing up. I watched Russell a lot as well; we have a similar game style. He's one of the guys I watched growing up. I liked the way he played." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 13, 2023