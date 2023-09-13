Commanders vs Broncos Wednesday Injury Report: Curtis Samuel was limited at practice today

The Washington Commanders returned to practice today after getting their first victory of the season. They are preparing for a road game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Rookie DB Quan Martin suffered a concussion last week, and won't be making the trip out west. He was the only player who didn't participate in today's practice.

Chase Young remains on a limited practice schedule and is still expected to miss another game as he slowly recovers from a preseason stinger. Curtis Samuel was Washington's top receiver in yards last week, but was limited today with a hip injury.

Sam Cosmi also showed up on the injury report for the first time, and he’s listed with a shoulder injury. Terry McLaurin is still on the injury report with his turf toe injury. He has practiced fully, and is expected to play again on Sunday.

DNP

DB Quan Martin - Martin remains in the concussion protocol after leaving last week’s game

Limited

DE Chase Young - Latest update had him missing the first two weeks.

WR Curtis Samuel - Washington’s leading WR shows up on the injury report for the first time this season.

Full

WR Terry McLaurin - Played last week, and continues to be a full participant in practice.

RG Sam Cosmi - He missed a few snaps to get evaluated for a concussion, and shows up on the injury report with a shoulder injury.

Not Listed

CB Benjamin St-Juste- Listed with an ankle injury last week, but not on after Week 1.

DE James Smith-Williams - He showed up on last Friday's injury report with an oblique injury, but played 68% of the defensive snaps.