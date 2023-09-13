Commanders vs Broncos Wednesday Injury Report: Curtis Samuel was limited at practice today

The Washington Commanders returned to practice today after getting their first victory of the season. They are preparing for a road game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Rookie DB Quan Martin suffered a concussion last week, and won't be making the trip out west. He was the only player who didn't participate in today's practice.
Chase Young remains on a limited practice schedule and is still expected to miss another game as he slowly recovers from a preseason stinger. Curtis Samuel was Washington's top receiver in yards last week, but was limited today with a hip injury.
Sam Cosmi also showed up on the injury report for the first time, and he’s listed with a shoulder injury. Terry McLaurin is still on the injury report with his turf toe injury. He has practiced fully, and is expected to play again on Sunday.
Wednesday injury report #WASvsDEN | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 13, 2023
DNP
DB Quan Martin - Martin remains in the concussion protocol after leaving last week’s game
Limited
DE Chase Young - Latest update had him missing the first two weeks.
WR Curtis Samuel - Washington’s leading WR shows up on the injury report for the first time this season.
Full
WR Terry McLaurin - Played last week, and continues to be a full participant in practice.
RG Sam Cosmi - He missed a few snaps to get evaluated for a concussion, and shows up on the injury report with a shoulder injury.
Not Listed
CB Benjamin St-Juste- Listed with an ankle injury last week, but not on after Week 1.
DE James Smith-Williams - He showed up on last Friday's injury report with an oblique injury, but played 68% of the defensive snaps.
