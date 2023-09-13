All aTwitter: 13 September 2023 - Commanders have the chance to open the season 2-0 for the first time since 2011

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
It's all about making an impact @MagicJohnson and @commandersCR teamed up with @EVERFI last week to surprise the kids at @BGCGW pic.twitter.com/jjGzOl3cdc— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 12, 2023
@MikeFromSW captured this amazing video of the Howell to B-Rob TD. Watch and Enjoy pic.twitter.com/aLliFGIUeP— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) September 12, 2023
.@Sam7Howell's most improbable completions from Week 1— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 12, 2023
Next: #WASvsDEN 9/17 at 4:25PM | CBS pic.twitter.com/0G3a2aEzKk
The Washington NFL franchise hasn’t started the season 2-0 since 2011.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 12, 2023
That’s over a decade!
Rex Grossman was their quarterback at the time.
Big opportunity to take a big step forward on Sunday at Denver. pic.twitter.com/oGIyFPem9n
Broncos’ TE Greg Dulcich is expected to be sidelined multiple weeks after injuring the same hamstring that caused him to miss Denver’s first five games last season and then the last two games at the end as well, per source. Broncos will take it slow.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2023
September 12, 2023
W1 snap counts:— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) September 12, 2023
Barton: 100%
Davis: 62%
Mayo: 0%
Hudson: 0%
Barton isn't fully clicking yet, but he sure seems important.
The Commanders converted $7.5M of Charles Leno’s base salary this year into a bonus, and tacked on three additional void years to his contract to clear $6M in salary cap room, per source.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 12, 2023
Sam Howell @Commanders Sunday vs @AZCardinals ...— Travis Raml, CPA (@RAMLCPA) September 11, 2023
What does it mean?
He completed for a lower % of passes then expected which were also less efficient plays.
Not unexpected in many ways and I'd expect it to improve with more starts. https://t.co/9vjtyZj7MJ pic.twitter.com/2Q0Xk8VoVa
Some of the advanced stats on Sam Howell's performance yesterday. Here's where he ranked among 30 QBs who started (@NextGenStats).— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 11, 2023
Time to Throw: 20th
Int Air Yds: 10th
Comp Air Yds: 5th
Yds to Sticks: 19th
Cmp Over Exp: 14th
Aggressive %: 10th
Mixed bag. A lot to improve on.
Did We Really Get Beat That Bad? (NFL edition)— Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) September 12, 2023
Net Success Rates in Week 1
Really enjoy when Parker puts these out so thought I would put it together for the NFL (still trying to make mine look as nice as his). 7/16 games featured the worse offense winning this week https://t.co/7LedRBnCPg pic.twitter.com/pMJ24YB7up
#Commanders have the 4th top rated defense after week 1 per PFF. #HTTC— Nick Kerns (@nicktkerns) September 12, 2023
Coming off a torn ACL in December, but a former Pro-Bowler that played 15 games last year. https://t.co/BJK6W5hojv— Disco (@discoque5) September 12, 2023
This was NOT a screen pass— Swift Sports Network (@SwiftyNetwork) September 11, 2023
4 of the 5 offensive lineman are FACING Justin Fields
This. Is. Pathetic. #Bears pic.twitter.com/Z9HAc4y7Zy
During Sunday’s game against the the raiders. Broncos Safety Justin Simmons was penalized for an alleged helmet hit on Jimmy G. A closer look would reveal something interesting. I’ll let you judge for yourself #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/5YrCEdjQLB— Nick Ferguson (@NickFerguson_25) September 12, 2023
TRENDING: Some are starting to speculate that #Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett struggled vs. the #49ers yesterday due to a possible concussion after getting SLAMMED into the ground on the third play of the game— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 12, 2023
I do not get how he was not taken out of the game immediately… pic.twitter.com/ASpxmPu8JB
Under Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada, the @Steelers are the only team in the #NFL yet to surpass 400 yards of offense in a single game.— Brad Congelio (@BradCongelio) September 11, 2023
Is this a Canada problem?
Or a Kenny problem?
Or both?#SteelerNation #SteelersNation #HereWeGo #NFL pic.twitter.com/xNX3gWLqvf
From the Jim Trotter complaint against the NFL. Note the quotes attributed to Jerry Jones and Terry Pegula. pic.twitter.com/mAQz27QxuR— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 12, 2023
Former NFL WR Mike Williams passed away this morning after a tough battle, according to his agent Hadley Engelhard of @EnterSportsMgmt.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2023
“He will be missed. He fought hard his whole life. Prayers to his family.”
Williams was tragically injured while performing electrical work.
Josh Allen's last 3 games.— Travis Raml, CPA (@RAMLCPA) September 12, 2023
- 4 Passing TDs
- 6 Ints
- 1 Rushing TD
- 5 Fumbles
- 2 Fumbles Lost
- 74.6 Avg QB Rating
- 63.1 Avg Comp %
Too many media and @Commanders fans assume it was an automatic loss vs @BuffaloBills but it's closer to a pick'em imo especially consider… pic.twitter.com/RkWDFQsCTr
Robert Saleh told reporters after the game that Aaron Rodgers has an Achilles injury and added "it's not good." Sounds like the Jets are bracing for a season-ending diagnosis.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 12, 2023
Rodgers is almost 40. Brutal injury. Lengthy recovery ahead.
Not the most important thing right now but significant nonetheless: Assuming an MRI confirms what's 100% expected, the Jets will now send their 2024 second-rounder, rather than their first-rounder, to the Packers to complete the Aaron Rodgers trade.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 12, 2023
BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers suffered a complete tear of his left Achilles tendon, out for the season. (via @RapSheet + @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/xRy3NUESSN— NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2023
Aaron Rodgers’ torn Achilles might be the most devastating injury to a team and fan base in NFL history. There never has been a player who received more off-season hype, who raised another team’s expectations more, who had his season end 4 plays in without ever completing a pass.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2023
He thought this was the PRO BOWL? Two hand jump touch? pic.twitter.com/MGugcnP5I4— Deuce__ @redzoneinthelab podcast (@redzoneinthelab) September 12, 2023
Another week, another Asterisk talk from the broadcast after a team wins. What are they doing?— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 12, 2023
Missed calls happen all the time! you can't put Asterisks on wins in the NFL
Also even if you took the TD away, they were in FG rangepic.twitter.com/UonqyqUhjShttps://t.co/nabxuS4Nvx
BREAKING: The New York #Jets have internally discussed trading for veteran Washington #Commanders quarterback Jacoby Brissett, a #NFL front office source says.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 12, 2023
NY lost their star QB Aaron Rodgers for the season last night. And they have an interest in Brissett. pic.twitter.com/wSmfO6ZG53
Yea I would call the Jets. Give me a starting offensive lineman and you can have a QB. Yes I would call.— Its Winning Time! (@chuckg716) September 12, 2023
Alternate Jets plan: Call the Cardinals about Josh Dobbs. He played a little too well in Week 1.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 12, 2023
September 12, 2023
Imagine— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 12, 2023
(h/t @James_Dator) pic.twitter.com/kRuqh4XiKC
Uh … pic.twitter.com/CAVKMpHDEa— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 12, 2023
This is incredible. A Wisconsin bar offered free drinks if the Jets lost. After Rodgers went down, they started running up their tabs. The news was live when the jets won in overtime and everyone realized they had to pay. pic.twitter.com/1QDVJq9Zlr— David Hill (@davehill77) September 12, 2023
NFL meeting week 1 pic.twitter.com/DJoe5cRG1s— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) September 12, 2023
