Future Hogs - Week 2: A look at college football players that could help the Washington Commanders

Week 2 of the college football season saw Alabama get taken down by Texas. While this may have been an upset according to rankings, Texas has amassed tons of talent on their team, where Alabama has lost a lot to the draft and transfer portal. Colorado continued their winning ways against the fighting Matt Ruhle’s of Nebraska. It’s still very early, but it looks like the landscape of college football has begun to shift a little bit. We’ll see what happens as more teams begin to play conference games.

Below are just a few players who had good weeks and might be able to help improve the Commanders’ roster. Let me know what you think of these prospects and feel free to post players that stood out to you.

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami

At one point, Tyler Van Dyke looked like a sure-fire early draft pick, but he has struggled to be consistently good for the Hurricanes. He had one of his best games yet against Texas A&M, shredding the Aggies, going 21 of 30 for 374 yards and five touchdowns. The junior signal-caller has prototypical size, good arm strength, and functional mobility.

Corey Kiner, RB, Cincinnati

A junior transfer from LSU, Corey Kiner returned to his hometown to play for the Bearcats. He is a compact runner that shows off excellent vision and great burst through the hole. His best attributes were on display as he carried the ball to the tune of 153 yards and a touchdown in a win over Pittsburgh.

One of the better storylines of the college football season so far has been the revival of Cincinnati RB Corey Kiner



Through two games Kiner has compiled 258 rushing yards at a 7.8 YPC clip



Kiner looks primed for a potential post hype ascension

pic.twitter.com/MTQbpmKpVs — Joe O’Leary (@TheHQNerd) September 10, 2023

Xavier Weaver, WR, Colorado

The Buffs keep rolling and Xavier Weaver is a big reason why. The senior wideout that transferred from South Florida is thinly-built at 6’1” and 180 lbs, but he is productive. Weaver topped 100 yards for the second week in a row, going for 180 yards and a touchdown on 10 catches in a win over Nebraska.

All 12 Xavier Weaver targets vs. Nebraska.



10 receptions, 170 yards, 1 TD. pic.twitter.com/aT5oiiDlay — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) September 12, 2023

Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

In a huge win over Alabama, Ja’Tavion Sanders had a busy day. The junior tight end is likely to be one of the top prospects at the position by season’s end. His ability to get open and run after the catch were evident against the Crimson Tide. Sanders made five catches for 115 yards, including a 50 yarder where he showed speed and elusiveness. His blocking will have to improve, but his talent as a receiver is hard to deny.

Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

In 2022, the Commanders drafted Chris Paul from Tulsa after he played several positions along the offensive line. Would they consider his brother to play left tackle for the team? Patrick Paul is massive at 6’7” and 315 lbs with 36” arms. He is athletic, but needs to improve his balance core strength to elevate his play.

Jereme Robinson, DE, Kansas

Kansas was able to pull off a big win over Illinois thanks to great play on both sides of the ball. Jereme Robinson was a standout as he was able to notch two sacks against the Illini. The senior is 6’3” and 260 lbs and looked explosive as he showed off the ability to string together pass rush moves.

2nd sack of the game for @jereme_robinson pic.twitter.com/qh4DAZecdv — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 9, 2023

Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

Senior Payton Wilson has a relentless motor at linebacker. Whether making a play in the backfield or dropping into coverage, he plays with solid instincts. Unfortunately, he has struggled with injury, so he’ll have to prove he can stay healthy this season. In a loss to Notre Dame, Wilson had 14 tackles.

#NCState LB Payton Wilson has lost two seasons due to injury in his career but looks as explosive and impactful as ever for the Wolfpack defense.



Plays overhang, stack backer and even had some snaps at safety in their win over UConn last week. Really like his skill set. pic.twitter.com/lRFTyqAz8e — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) September 5, 2023

Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

The Buckeyes have been producing top cornerback prospects for a while, and Denzel Burke could be the next in that tradition. Although he had an inconsistent 2022 season, the 6’1” and 190 lb junior may be poised for his best year yet. He he was able to get his first interception of the season in a win over Youngstown State.

Truth: @OhioStateFB fans love good secondary play.



Star CB Denzel Burke (@King10Burke) had them going crazy after this Week 2 leaping INT in the end zone. #DiscoverB1G x @Discover pic.twitter.com/YOQwq9xwOH — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 11, 2023

Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State

At 6’3” and 212 lbs, Jaden Hicks has prototypical safety size. He is deployed everywhere by the Cougars, playing near the line of scrimmage and dropping deep into coverage. The redshirt-sophomore patrolled the middle of the field in a win over Wisconsin where he had nine total tackles, including one for a loss, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble.