All aTwitter: 12 September 2023 - Giving up 6 sacks on Sunday was a team effort

Cookie and I had just a great experience at our first Commanders game! All of the stars came out and we got to see Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion Doug Williams, DC Mayor Bowser, and our Commanders partners Josh Harris and Mark EIN. World Champion and Olympic alpine ski… pic.twitter.com/lrsqsG6W0h — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 10, 2023

My favorite part of the game was seeing how genuinely excited & happy these guys were. They engaged with us the entire game! pic.twitter.com/Ofa3WA7xx9 — Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) September 11, 2023

Our legends showed out for Week 1 pic.twitter.com/Jvd0e2k6l1 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2023

The Commanders released DE William Bradley-King to open a roster spot for WR/PR Jamison Crowder. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 11, 2023

Ron Rivera announces that Quan Martin is in concussion protocol. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 11, 2023

My story....



Tomorrow, NFL Network, 8 PM ET pic.twitter.com/1C3bqrtbWd — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) September 12, 2023

The Commanders, which had the best 3rd-down defense in the league last season, haven't allowed more than 4 opponent 3rd-down conversions in each of their last eight games, dating back to Week 11 last year. It's the longest active streak in the league. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 11, 2023

Top 10 players in pass rush win rate at defensive tackle in Week 1 thus far.



(ESPN / NFL Next Gen Stats) pic.twitter.com/VrhtOHPtAs — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 11, 2023

PFF's highest-graded Commanders from Week 1:



- 90.2 Jonathan Allen

- 86.4 Montez Sweat

- 79.0 James Smith-Williams

- 78.2 Charles Leno, Jr.

- 77.9 Kamren Curl — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) September 11, 2023

Commanders highest graded offensive players #HTTC



1. Charles Leno 78.2

2. Cole Turner 73.3

3. Sam Cosmi 71.1

4. Andrew Wylie 69.9

5. Curtis Samuel 68.5

6. Brian Robinson 66.5

7. Jahan Dotson 65.0

8. Terry McLaurin 61.8

9. Sam Howell 61.4

10. Nick Gates 60.6 pic.twitter.com/NMtvR0R63I — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) September 11, 2023

Commanders highest graded defensive players #HTTC



1. Jonathan Allen 90.2

2. Abdullah Anderson 89.9

3. Montez Sweat 86.4

4. JSW 79.0

5. Kam Curl 77.9

6. Percy Butler 76.5

7. Jamin Davis 75.0

8. Kendall Fuller 71.6

9. Casey Toohill 69.2

10. Emmanuel Forbes 67.2 pic.twitter.com/e2X5OAQkxo — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) September 11, 2023

We have questions about the Cardinals’ intentions with Sam Howell yesterday #HTTC



1. The head hunt (again)



2. What (and we can’t emphasize this enough) the F@&k is 95 doing?



3. We can’t stop watching this… pic.twitter.com/Sf94ouywn5 — DC Sports Experience (@DCsportsXP) September 11, 2023

I like this passing chart from Howell. Would like to see more deep passing, but glad they targeted the intermediate area a lot.https://t.co/hfa5aFWlnu pic.twitter.com/DbaQsatLiZ — Steve Shoup (@Steveospeak) September 11, 2023

In rewatching the sacks: a mixed bag of fault. To blame the OL for all 6 would be incorrect. Sometimes, too long thru progression (1st sack: 3.23 seconds before 14 chased from pocket; locked on 17 most of the way). 1 time, 3.3 sec's but 82 then lost block on slow developing play — John Keim (@john_keim) September 11, 2023

After watching each of the 6 sacks. My opinion:



1 sack on Logan Thomas



1 sack on BRob



2 sacks on the OL



2 sacks on Howell — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 11, 2023

The Commanders got flagged for an OPI on this play. The Cardinals are sitting in a damn Cover 2 and left the flats completely vacant off the jump, yet Bates gets flagged for contact he didn't even initiate. This was a terrible call. pic.twitter.com/O03ljCHYfP — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 11, 2023

This was an excellent pick up by Sam Cosmi. DE baits Leno at LT to commit then drops into coverage. LG Charles and C Gates occupied by DTs, leaving LB free to rush inside. Fantastic awareness by Cosmi to spot it and slide across to pick it up. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/AwmqqHwlFP — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2023

Saahdiq Charles was out head hunting yesterday. Always looking for work, ready to help out others. DEs took some punishment from him when he was free to help #Commanders pic.twitter.com/MfKJNZXJjh — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2023

Washington got the first down but the Cardinals definitely survived a coverage bust on the 5th play of the game with Dyami streaking on the sideline. Great protection up front on this rep. pic.twitter.com/4jmYjb5UKi — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 11, 2023

Cody Barton really needs to work on getting off blocks. Here, he being escorted to the locker room by a Cardinal offensive lineman pic.twitter.com/R1fwdPNPFB — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 11, 2023

Cody Barton being blocked, yet again, 5 yds deep. Are you sensing a theme here yet? pic.twitter.com/yRcBQwOKzq — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 11, 2023

I think this may be the most impressive pass I’ve seen from a Washington QB in YEARS given the situation. pic.twitter.com/U3fAcbqboL — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 11, 2023

Week 1 snap counts:



* RB - Robinson (61%), Gibson (35%), CR (4%)



*TE - Thomas (82%), Bates (37%), Turner (14%)



* 100% for five defensive players: Barton, Curl, Forrest, Fuller, St-Juste



* Forbes 65%, Butler 53%; Martin zero defensive snaps pic.twitter.com/v2p3nnyRNm — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 11, 2023

Post on Howell going up this afternoon, but brief notes after watching the All-22.



-Better than I anticipated it being

-On INT, ball should have been out earlier

-Sack/fumble can’t happen

-Excellent response to both of those negative plays

-Highs & lows, but highs promising — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2023

NFC EAST QBs after Week 1



Sam Howell:

19/31

202 Yards

1 Passing TD

1 Rushing TD



Dak Prescott:

13/24

143 Yards

0 TDs



Jalen Hurts:

22/33

170 Yards

1 TD

1 Fumble



Daniel Jones:

15/28

104 Yards

0 TDs

2 INTs



It’s clear who QB1 is in the NFC East pic.twitter.com/7N2CJ3Gvow — Sean (@CommiesSean) September 11, 2023

If you look at the way Arizona defense played and how Philly defense collapsed vs New England …



Maybe Gannon isn’t so bad lol — ⚡️URGE (@SurgeTheShooter) September 11, 2023

The Cowboys are the first team in the last 24 years to open their season with a shutout of 40+ points on the road pic.twitter.com/lFWxpcSnrG — ESPN (@espn) September 11, 2023

Daniel Jones is now 1-11 straight up in night games in his NFL career.



Over the last 20 years, Jones ranks 195th of 196 QBs in moneyline profitability at night. The only QB worse? Andy Dalton (6-21 SU). pic.twitter.com/PgwxH226V3 — Evan Abrams (@EvanHAbrams) September 11, 2023

How'd the rest of your day go? https://t.co/nEr3s6GQcj — Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 11, 2023

No team has ever



◽️ Lost 40-0 or worse

◽️ Lost the sack battle 7-0 or worse

◽️ Lost the turnover battle 3-0 (or worse)

◽️ Had a blocked FG returned for a TD

◽️ Threw a pick-6



in the same .



The Giants did it all in one .



H/T @OptaStats pic.twitter.com/kGqbrYQOBB — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 11, 2023

Is Dallas great again?? — CommanderT (@Man4me2) September 11, 2023

Ja'Marr Chase spoke after the Bengals lost 24-3 to the Browns. pic.twitter.com/QIdxCCzflT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 10, 2023

Stunned -- just stunned, I tell you -- to discover that Derek Carr is the exact same quarterback in New Orleans he was with the Raiders — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) September 10, 2023

An MRI today confirmed that Ravens’ RB J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles, just as the team believed he did, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2023

What a QB yells when Aaron Donald is coming at him: pic.twitter.com/nr1dtLI2rV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2023

Etienne really ran all the way up field to block for Ridley pic.twitter.com/VPbUWfLnzv — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) September 10, 2023

Rodgers has been downgraded to out. His x-rays were negative. https://t.co/TjZv03DrQF — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023

Aaron Rodgers injury appears to be either Lisfranc foot injury, ankle sprain or possibly even Achilles. Similar mechanism to JK Dobbins injury Sunday.

Best case is ankle sprain. Will miss several weeks best case. pic.twitter.com/MQFjdPHxCX — Dr. Mark Adickes (@jocktodoc) September 12, 2023

By video, our panel of doctors have significant worry for a season-ending injury for #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers



More info⏩https://t.co/QZtfW9auQW pic.twitter.com/2Kqhis3jhx — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) September 12, 2023

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was just asked about this fight between fans at the game yesterday.



Rivera said, "that's not what this fan base is about...we just got to understand, let's treat each other the same way and understand it's about enjoying the game." https://t.co/6509dk2yeH pic.twitter.com/VHJzGQ713P — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 11, 2023

I’m gonna tell my kids this was @DArkMEATHOOK beating up the bully in high school pic.twitter.com/yvfs3nr3sz — Rant Burgundy (@ImRantBurgundy) September 11, 2023

It's really awesome to hear fans at yesterdays game talk about the brotherhood and comradery they felt again in the stadium. I loved catching up and meeting with fans before the game. Thanks to all who had kind words to say to me about my work. I truly appreciate you. #httc — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) September 11, 2023

This photo is unintentionally hilarious to me. pic.twitter.com/YSOncHgj2Z — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2023

