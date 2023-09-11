Ron Rivera Presser: Quan Martin is in the concussion protocol

Ron Rivera answered questions from the media on Victory Monday. He watched the tape from the Washington Commanders 20-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals and he said there’s a lot of good and bad, and the team knows where they need to improve. Sam Howell was sacked 6 times, and Rivera said that was a combination of Howell holding the ball too long and the offensive line allowing pressure.

Jartavius “Quan” Martin was evaluated for a concussion during the game, and is now in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Martin was a second round pick this year, but he has not stood out since being drafted. Quan was being trained in multiple positions, but looks like he’ll need to some time before he’s NFL ready.

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media on Victory Monday https://t.co/jRrT7sZ2bC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2023

After watching the tape, Rivera saw some good, some not as great from Howell. Some throws were impressive, others he held too long or moved on before they could have been big plays — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 11, 2023

Asked about the six sacks, Rivera said there was a "mix" of them being on Sam Howell and the offensive line: "It's a combination of things." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 11, 2023

On the six sacks, Rivera said a "mix" of Sam Howell holding the ball and the offensive line's miscues led to some issues. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 11, 2023

Rivera said Howell is a tough young man and took a couple hit that he didn't need to on Sunday. Needs to learn how to protect himself better at times — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 11, 2023

Rivera: the defensive line really controlled the pace at times — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 11, 2023

