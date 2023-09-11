Washington Commanders vs Denver Broncos: Everything you need to know for the Week 2 game

The Washington Commanders visit the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 17th for their second game of the season. They came back to beat the Arizona Cardinals in front of a sold out FedEx Field last week, and are looking to build on the momentum a change in ownership has brought to the franchise.

The Broncos lost a close game against division-rival Las Vegas Raiders. Sean Payton was Denver’s big offseason acquisition, and the former New Orleans Saints head coach isn’t looking to start his new job with a new team 0-2. Russell Wilson was Denver’s big offseason trade last year, and it didn’t end well. Wilson wasn’t a disaster last week, but Washington’s defense will work to bring some of the 2022 Russell Wilson magic back for the Mile High fans!

Sam Howell threw a touchdown and ran another one in on the ground vs the Cardinals, but he also threw a pick, and had a strip-six, giving Arizona their only touchdown of the day. Eric Bieniemy’s new offense needs work, but Washington’s defense was still it’s top unit.

