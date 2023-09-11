Washington Commanders Roster Move: Jamison Crowder signed to active roster

Jamison Crowder returned to Washington last week as a practice squad signing. He was elevated for yesterday's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals and served as the team's punt returner after Dax Milne was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury. Crowder showed the coaches enough yesterday to get signed to the 53-msn roster.

Crowder finished his first game in a Washington Commanders uniform with 3 punt returns for 10 yards(3.3ypr) with a long of 5 yards. His first punt return was from the 19 yard line, and he returned it 10 yards. A Quan Martin ‘Illegal Block Above the Waist’ penalty wiped out that return, pushing Washington back to their 9 yard line to start their second drive of the game.

This roster move has not been announced by the team, and there will have to be a corresponding roster move on the 53-man roster, and an opening on the team’s practice squad.