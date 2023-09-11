What are the odds? Washington Commanders are road underdogs against the Denver Broncos

The Washington Commanders opened their 2022-23 season with a home win against the Arizona Cardinals. The team came in as 7-point favorites, but ended up with a 20-16 victory. They will now get ready to travel cross-country to face the Denver Broncos.

Sean Payton didn't get the home debut that he wanted in Denver, losing a division game to the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16. Russell Wilson was 27 of 34 for 177 yards with 2 TDs and no interceptions. Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine combined for 93 yards on the ground.

Washington entered the 2023/24 season with a new starting QB(Sam Howell), a new OC(Eric Bieniemy), and a mostly new offensive line. The offense still needs a lot of work, but there were some positive signs. The negatives were too many turnovers in the 1st half, and Howell holding the ball too long which led to multiple sacks.

Washington is a 3.5 point road underdog going into Denver, and the line is slightly higher than this week's 38. Washington will need to show more on offense, or the lines will continue to be low throughout the season. Their defense saved the day against the Cardinals, and will have to continue to create turnovers to keep the Commanders in the win column.

DraftKings odds: Washington +3 1/2 , 40 1/2 O/U

Broncos -185

Commanders +154