All aTwitter: 11 September 2023 - Montez Sweat and Daron Payne star for a defense that gave up just 9 points to secure the win

September 10, 2023
Mrs. Harris’ gameday fit was on point pic.twitter.com/wRJ4BeN1Ym— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2023
What a performance by @_sweat9 @Gatorade | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/5YPJZy2LEH— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 10, 2023
can't contain @_sweat9#EasyToCelebrate | @BudLight pic.twitter.com/uSNZsPWvPH— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 10, 2023
Washington’s defensive line completely turned the game with 3 consecutive plays in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/HPjwnMKzEs— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 11, 2023
The defense did not give up a touchdown today.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) September 10, 2023
It's one for the city @BudLight | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/TpE9T8Lkf2— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 10, 2023
Kevin Durant exits after a win pic.twitter.com/lhGkHLhfHu— John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2023
Among the confirmed celebs attending Commanders-Cardinals today: Alexander Ovechkin, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 10, 2023
.@JahanDotson reppin' @MagicJohnson pic.twitter.com/8PEKhB0ZLL— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 10, 2023
What a DIRTY hit on #Commanders QB Sam Howell, was it worth an ejection?— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 10, 2023
Howell had to leave the game and return.pic.twitter.com/oXQhd9Hvjw
Here's a closer look at the hit toopic.twitter.com/Cg0J5Tb8VW— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 10, 2023
can't hear anything rn tbh— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 10, 2023
#ARIvsWAS | FOX | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ceRkKQRujg
is there anything sweeter than special teams sealing the win???— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 10, 2023
#WASvsDEN | 9/17 | 1PM | CBS pic.twitter.com/QIioaxiURs
Prices going up.... https://t.co/RN9w2qVgot— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) September 10, 2023
LET'S GO!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2023
celebrating the dub with no fees on TNF tix until Tuesday night ➡️ https://t.co/oyDC001k5l pic.twitter.com/6Y6ekXkxlU
You brought the energy today— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 10, 2023
It made a difference pic.twitter.com/GxUUJNiWP8
Can you tell I’m happy to be back?? #SundayFunday #HTTC pic.twitter.com/e5Z5PAMgyA— Daron Payne (@94yne) September 10, 2023
September 10, 2023
Can we re-visit the 1st down that they called 4th & 1, reviewed and stuck with the call?#HTTC— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) September 10, 2023
Antonio Gibson on the 3rd-and-11 in the 4th: "I definitely thought I got the first down. But it’s their call, so at the end of the day, that’s what happens."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 10, 2023
Ruling, which was upheld on review, was that he was short. pic.twitter.com/uTH3vzbwsi
That penalty on Bates was absolute BS.— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) September 10, 2023
That’s never offensive pass interference on John Bates— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 10, 2023
The Commanders dodged a bullet on a ground ball snap today. This is a thing. They have to figure it out quick. It’ll cost them dearly soon if not. Tress Way plays hero again. He’s an infielder taking ground balls at this point. pic.twitter.com/OG9mKokECo— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 10, 2023
Curious drive there for Rivera/ Bieniemy. #Commanders got the ball at the AZ 21 and ran three times to then kick a FG. They're only ahead 4. Would've been a good time to go for the jugular. Played it VERY safe. Banking on defense winning it here.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 10, 2023
Washington was fortunate to win today losing the TO battle. Since 2020, Washington is now 5-20 when having a negative turnover margin for a game.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2023
Antonio Gibson on the fumble and the offense's showing. pic.twitter.com/Q78wXLOj0j— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 11, 2023
"Our defense won this football game for us."@Kristina_Pink spoke with QB Sam Howell after the @Commanders Week 1 win ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YYCZnNSbtG— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 10, 2023
Howell said he took too many sacks, tried to do too much in the pocket and could have thrown the ball away a lot more— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023
Sam Howell Touchdown, coming right to your television. #Section110 pic.twitter.com/Zj4eWyQZ1o— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 10, 2023
elite ball placement pic.twitter.com/kej7tjipa0— Commanders Muse (@CommandersMuse) September 11, 2023
What I love about Sam Howell is the man is probably at home right now mad as hell looking at video critiquing himself. He will get better. #HTTC— Chief (@w_jack0324) September 11, 2023
That the #Commanders won matters much more than how they won, especially in Week 1. The key is where Washington is at in a month, two months, three months, etc., not necessarily now. September is for stacking wins. October-January is about truly judging who & what a team is.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) September 10, 2023
RG3: "There's a reason that a lot of alumni stayed away and we don't have to talk about that anymore. But now it's a fresh start. And to be able to come here today and see the reaction from the fans and talk to you guys again it feels like just really grateful to be back."— John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2023
Champ Bailey in the house. Said the timing was never right to return until now.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 10, 2023
Turns out he and the player he was traded for, Clinton Portis, rode over to the stadium together and will both be at the Commanders-Broncos game for Week 2. pic.twitter.com/ZsMTn4Mejc
Howell sacked 6 times. Cards doing a good job dropping 7 into coverage and taking away initial read. Protection then breaks down. Bad combo.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2023
The Commanders offensive line performance was unimpressive today but it's worth noting that they will be playing a Broncos pass rush that didn't have a single sack and only one TFL against the Raiders #HTTC— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) September 11, 2023
Commanders open as 3.5 point underdogs next week in Denver.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 11, 2023
It is not news that Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers tried to trade a first round pick for Kirk Cousins. But these details feel new. The top three pick from the 2017 draft? This is from @TheAthletic.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 8, 2023
Bruce and Dan didn't return the call because they were the best! pic.twitter.com/bQAyCY5oQl
In the first game for #Commanders owner Josh Harris, there will be more than half-price hot dogs and increased usage of Legends Plaza:— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023
-- Legends like Sonny Jurgenson and Champ Bailey, plus celebs like Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid, will be there.
-- There was a $40M investment…
Today is the day! We cant wait to Welcome Back all our @Commanders fans throughout the DMV. We are working hard to elevate the fan experience to reflect our gratitude for your embrace of our group and make games as fun, enjoyable and memorable as they were in our own childhoods https://t.co/ThRcOyjLP3— Mark Ein (@Markein) September 10, 2023
yes it is #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Th5jn5f4X8— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 10, 2023
I saw my dad’s smile right at this moment. ♥️ #HTTR pic.twitter.com/d8qclpCeZQ— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) September 10, 2023
When Josh Harris talked about "ingress and egress" at the stadium, he actually did something about it: The team collaborated with PGC police & the MD State Highway and MDOT to temporarily close the right lane of I-495 S at the Arena Dr. interchange so fans in Lots F & G can get…— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 10, 2023
Oh, forgot to mention: Washington remains undefeated under Josh Harris.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 11, 2023
