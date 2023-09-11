Monday Night Football : Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets

Week 1 of the 2022 season is almost complete and the Washington Commanders won their first game of the season! The Eagles also won, beating the New England Patriots. The Cowboys destroyed the New York Giants in primetime, and we have a three-way tie for 1st place in the NFC East.

Tonight’s game is a big one between two AFC East division rivals. The Buffalo Bills will visit the New York Jets in New Jersey. This will be Aaron Rodgers debut game as the Jets starting QB. He was finally traded away from the Green Bay Packers, and he is looking to lead his new team to a Super Bowl victory. Josh Allen and the Bills don’t plan on letting the hype get to them. This should be a great game!

Who: Buffalo Bills (0-0) at New York Jets (0-0)

Where: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

When: September 11, 2022, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Joe Buck(play-by-play)

Troy Aikman(analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline)

Sirius XM NFL

Buffalo: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 803

New York: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 224, Internet 824

National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings odds: Bills -2, 45 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Bills 27 - Jets 24

SB Nation Blogs: Buffalo Rumblings | Gang Green Nation

