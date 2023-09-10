Ron Rivera and Sam Howell talk about the win, and what they need to improve

The Washington Commanders defeated the Arizona Cardinals in front of a sold-out FedEx Field crowd. They came into the game as 7-point favorites, but made the game close til the end. Rivera started off his presser by thanking the fans that came out today, and all summer. He talked about what needs to improve, and mistakes that need to get cleaned up. The defense came through in the second half

Ron Rivera

Postgame LIVE: Hear from Coach Rivera, QB Sam Howell and more after the season-opening W https://t.co/AokVV3etKo — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 10, 2023

(Rivera speaks at 10:07)

Thank you to the fans:

Head coach Ron Rivera thanking the fans in his opening statement pic.twitter.com/1chynD7Yx1 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 10, 2023

Ron Rivera: “I really appreciate the fans coming out. We have to be a better football team for them.” — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 10, 2023

Ron Rivera thanks the fans for coming out and says “we got to be a better football team for them.” Rivera making no secret he’s not happy with how his team played though happy for the win. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 10, 2023

Rivera on the crowd: “our guys fed off that energy.” — John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2023

Need to get better:

Rivera: this is just the beginning for us. Need to get better — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023

Defense:

Rivera said the defense played outstanding as a whole. Played hard and made plays when they had to — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023

Secondary:

Rivera said the secondary had some great opportunities. Put themselves in the right position and held up, but dropped some interceptions — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023

Josh Harris game ball:

Ron Rivera just said new team owner Josh Harris got the game ball pic.twitter.com/HKaw50Czxb — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 10, 2023

Message at half time:

Ron Rivera on the message at halftime when the Commanders were trailing. pic.twitter.com/DekDOk7XCO — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 10, 2023

Sam Howell started the second NFL game of his career today, and knows he has a lot of work to do. Howell threw an interception and also lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. He's also holding on to the ball which led to a lot of sacks today.

Sam Howell

Postgame LIVE: Hear from Coach Rivera, QB Sam Howell and more after the season-opening W https://t.co/AokVV3etKo — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 10, 2023

(Howell speaks at 37:16)

Offense vs the Cardinals:

Sam Howell on the offense’s performance today pic.twitter.com/3ZR6LGfnpk — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023

Late hit:

Sam Howell: “He got me pretty good but it didn’t hurt…It’s just football” pic.twitter.com/RBJUuC92AW — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 10, 2023

Mistakes:

Sam Howell breaks down some of the Commanders’ mistakes: pic.twitter.com/yYfXCUlXyl — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 10, 2023

Howell on the offense: too many mistakes — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023

Too many sacks:

Howell said he took too many sacks, tried to do too much in the pocket and could have thrown the ball away a lot more — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023

Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin addressing the media in the locker room pic.twitter.com/PffjTH1J9v — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023

Cardinals defense:

McLaurin addressing the media. Says to give credit to the Cardinals defense for keeping things in front of them. Offense shot itself in the foot several times though — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023

Home crowd:

Terry McLaurin gave out some high praise to the crowd today at FedEx Field.



Terry said, "I've been here five years and that was probably the loudest I've heard it." pic.twitter.com/0MVYnOO9Y3 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 10, 2023

Brian Robinson

1st TD:

Brian Robinson talking through his first TD of the season pic.twitter.com/6NRu6f4gJO — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023

The fans:

Brian Robinson Jr. scored a touchdown today in the Commanders season opening win.



He told me in the locker room that the fans made a huge impact in the game saying, "they were there when we needed them the most." pic.twitter.com/EBtK5qgymS — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 10, 2023

Antonio Gibson

Challenged spot:

Antonio Gibson on the 3rd-and-11 in the 4th: "I definitely thought I got the first down. But it’s their call, so at the end of the day, that’s what happens."



Ruling, which was upheld on review, was that he was short. pic.twitter.com/uTH3vzbwsi — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 10, 2023

Charles Leno

Sam Howell:

This is very encouraging about Commanders QB Sam Howell.



He got sacked. He had turnovers, but Charles Leno said nothing changed about his demeanor in the huddle.



Leno said, "I'm smiling because he's the same guy every single day. Unshaken. Unfazed." pic.twitter.com/NZTzG9tewb — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 10, 2023

This is very encouraging about Commanders QB Sam Howell.



He got sacked. He had turnovers, but Charles Leno said nothing changed about his demeanor in the huddle.



Leno said, "I'm smiling because he's the same guy every single day. Unshaken. Unfazed." pic.twitter.com/NZTzG9tewb — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 10, 2023

Sam Cosmi

Great weekend for Sam Cosmi.



His alma mater Texas got a huge win over Alabama.



Then Washington wins today.



Sam said the fans were fantastic, saying, "it's nice to be able to come to your home game and actually have your fans and have that advantage." pic.twitter.com/JpV5diSFEL — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 10, 2023

Montez Sweat

Montez Sweat in the locker room addressing the media pic.twitter.com/IWBQ1S8vcK — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023

The crowd:

Sweat said the crowd was rocking today, especially in the second half — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023

Defense:

Montez Sweat, on if he felt like the Commanders' defensive line took over in the second half: “At some point, hell yeah. I mean, shit, you see how the team’s shaped up. There’s nothing but first-rounders on the D-line. That’s what we expect to do, so that’s what we’re gonna do.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 10, 2023

Montez Sweat was an absolute monster today in the Commanders win.



In the locker room he told me, "that's what we pride ourselves on, defense closing games. I kept on telling them, "who's going to be the closer, who's going to be the closer?" We came out with the dub." pic.twitter.com/p7lJr1Ba1e — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 10, 2023

Jonathan Allen

Jonathan Allen addressing the media. Excited they got a win for the fans, but like everyone else in the locker room , says they need to be better pic.twitter.com/lB13l2LSUQ — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023

Sack:

Allen said he had no idea Dobbs still had the ball when he made the sack. He was happy that was the case. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 10, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes

Emmanuel Forbes in the locker room pic.twitter.com/ZjPsXxXd9S — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023

PBU: