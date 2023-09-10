WATCH: The Washington Commanders recover another Arizona Cardinals fumble

Washington was losing the turnover battle in the first half, but they’ve been making up for it in the second half. Josh Dobbs got a bad snap and Montez Sweat pounced on it. There was a scramble for the ball and Washington recovered! They also got a 15 yard penalty from Cardinals OT Paris Johnson pulling a player off the pile.

FUMBLE RECOVERED BY WASHINGTON



Ruling on the field is this is Washington's ball, but it is tough to see on this replay.



I don't see enough to over-turn this.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/52lpBpwiBh — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023