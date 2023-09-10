 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: The Washington Commanders recover another Arizona Cardinals fumble

Keep the pressure on

By Scott Jennings
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Washington was losing the turnover battle in the first half, but they’ve been making up for it in the second half. Josh Dobbs got a bad snap and Montez Sweat pounced on it. There was a scramble for the ball and Washington recovered! They also got a 15 yard penalty from Cardinals OT Paris Johnson pulling a player off the pile.

