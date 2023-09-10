WATCH: Montez Sweat strip sack with a Daron Payne fumble recovery

The Washington Commanders are losing to the Arizona Cardinals 16-10, and they needed a big play to get the crowd and the team back into the game. Montez Sweat came through with a huge strip sack of Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs. Daron Payne came through with the fumble recovery.

TURNOVER



Montez Sweat forces the fumble and Daron Payne recovers.



Commanders with excellent field position as they attempt to come from behind.#HTTC | @_sweat9 @94yne pic.twitter.com/SquDsnBrse — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023