WATCH: Montez Sweat strip sack with a Daron Payne fumble recovery

Huge turnover

By Scott Jennings
Arizona Cardinals v Washington Commanders Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are losing to the Arizona Cardinals 16-10, and they needed a big play to get the crowd and the team back into the game. Montez Sweat came through with a huge strip sack of Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs. Daron Payne came through with the fumble recovery.

