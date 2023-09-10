The Washington Commanders defeat the Arizona Cardinals 20-16

The Washington Commanders came into their season opener as 7-point favorites over the Arizona Cardinals. They didn’t play like the favorites, and were down 13-10 at half time. They had three turnovers in the first half, but they turned that around in the second half when Montez Sweat and the defense took over the game.

3rd Quarter

Percy Butler drops the INT:

Percy Butler SO close to an interception, but can't complete the catch.



So very close.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/lnE99etzZn — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

Abdullah Anderson:

Abdullah Anderson's made a few nice plays today. — Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) September 10, 2023

Another Cardinals FG:

Cardinals extend their lead with a 37-yard field goal form Prater. The score after the 11-play drive: Arizona 16, Washington 10 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023

Raining at FedEx Field:

It's pouring now at FedExField. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 10, 2023

Run/Pass ratio:

Howell has thrown 25 passes to Washington's 10 runs. https://t.co/d8YndAV5Yj — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 10, 2023

Too many sacks:

Howell sacked again on 3rd and long.



That's Arizona's 6th sack for the day.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/IXQzGhqaBB — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

Sam Howell has been sacked six times this afternoon. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 10, 2023

Saahdiq Charles:

Not a good series for Charles. Holding penalty, then allows the sack. D NEEDS to create a short field to get momentum back. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2023

Too many penalties:

Good news: Sam Howell avoided another sack.



Bad news: Another hold. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 10, 2023

Almost another turnover:

Another close call for Howell and the offense.



This was extremely lucky to not be picked off. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Vwy3QTHxvr — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

Daron Payne:

Running directly into Daron Payne looks like it sucks.



Nothing fun about that. #HTTC | @94yne pic.twitter.com/sgBmn9K2jS — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

Mark Schlereth on the broadcast talking about Payne after his sack: "That dude is a freakshow athlete. I don't know if you believe in aliens or not, but I do because I just watched Daron Payne." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 10, 2023

Montez Sweat strip sack:

TURNOVER



Montez Sweat forces the fumble and Daron Payne recovers.



Commanders with excellent field position as they attempt to come from behind.#HTTC | @_sweat9 @94yne pic.twitter.com/SquDsnBrse — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

4th Quarter

Sam Howell TD run:

Mesh concept but with a cross rather than a sit over the middle. Cards zoned it off, Howell took off running for the TD. https://t.co/iHG1CwnwGx — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 10, 2023

Watch Jahan. He got spun around (fortuitously), but he knew where Howell was and where he was going. pic.twitter.com/XNxbD6ptQz — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 10, 2023

Jahan Dotson with a good job holding up his man to prevent him from being able to cut back to get Howell as he ran. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2023

Sweat keeps making plays:

Montez Sweat having an excellent game today.



In line for a big contract at the end of this season.#HTTC — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

DL taking over:

The DL has taken this game over. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2023

Homefield advantage:

That's a massive three and out by the Washington defense.



The crowd was LOUD on that third down play too — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 10, 2023

Sam Cosmi injury:

Cosmi has been cleared to return https://t.co/opMzUXEZS1 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 10, 2023

RG Ricky Stromberg:

Stromberg in at right guard for Washington. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2023

Rivera loses challenge:

Call stands, short. 4th down and Washington loses a timeout. — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 10, 2023

Quan Martin injury:

Quan Martin is being evaluated for a concussion. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 10, 2023

Fumble recovery:

FUMBLE RECOVERED BY WASHINGTON



Ruling on the field is this is Washington's ball, but it is tough to see on this replay.



I don't see enough to over-turn this.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/52lpBpwiBh — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

Abdullah Anderson has been credited for Washington's last fumble recovery. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 10, 2023

Field goal:

Washington extends its lead with a 33-yard field goal, making the score 20-16.



2:23 left to go in this one. One more stop from the defense, which has been playing out of its mind today — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023

I know you all hate that play on 3rd down, but Cards offense hasn't scored a TD all day. Only TD came from the Howell fumble. All FGs otherwise. Defense has been playing well. This took 30 seconds off the clock and put them up 4. Makes Cards do something they haven't all game — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 10, 2023

Defense penalty:

Too many men on the field penalty with 2:02 remaining is less than ideal for the defense. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 10, 2023

Jonathan Allen sack:

The Butt-Sack?!



Jonathan Allen brings down Josh Dobbs with his back to the QB and that's the first time I've seen that on an NFL field.#HTTC | @jonallen93_ pic.twitter.com/Q8NG4ADgGp — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

Big sack by Jonathan Allen. Third and long coming up for the Cardinals — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes almost gets his first INT:

The Rookie!



Emmanuel Forbes Jr with the PBU on 4th down and that'll seal the deal!



Huge!#HTTC | @emmanuelforbes7 pic.twitter.com/VigIxRjgbs — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes NEEEEEEARLY had that. Huge deflection on 4th-and-10 with nearly a minute left. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 10, 2023

Game over:

is there anything sweeter than special teams sealing the win???



#WASvsDEN | 9/17 | 1PM | CBS pic.twitter.com/QIioaxiURs — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 10, 2023

Victory: