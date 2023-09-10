 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Washington Commanders defeat the Arizona Cardinals 20-16

Sloppy win

By Scott Jennings
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders came into their season opener as 7-point favorites over the Arizona Cardinals. They didn’t play like the favorites, and were down 13-10 at half time. They had three turnovers in the first half, but they turned that around in the second half when Montez Sweat and the defense took over the game.

3rd Quarter

Percy Butler drops the INT:

Abdullah Anderson:

Another Cardinals FG:

Raining at FedEx Field:

Run/Pass ratio:

Too many sacks:

Saahdiq Charles:

Too many penalties:

Almost another turnover:

Daron Payne:

Montez Sweat strip sack:

4th Quarter

Sam Howell TD run:

Sweat keeps making plays:

DL taking over:

Homefield advantage:

Sam Cosmi injury:

RG Ricky Stromberg:

Rivera loses challenge:

Quan Martin injury:

Fumble recovery:

Field goal:

Defense penalty:

Jonathan Allen sack:

Emmanuel Forbes almost gets his first INT:

Game over:

Victory:

