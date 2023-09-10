The Washington Commanders defeat the Arizona Cardinals 20-16

The Washington Commanders came into their season opener as 7-point favorites over the Arizona Cardinals. They didn’t play like the favorites, and were down 13-10 at half time. They had three turnovers in the first half, but they turned that around in the second half when Montez Sweat and the defense took over the game.
3rd Quarter
Percy Butler drops the INT:
Percy Butler SO close to an interception, but can't complete the catch.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
So very close.
Abdullah Anderson:
Abdullah Anderson's made a few nice plays today.— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) September 10, 2023
Another Cardinals FG:
Cardinals extend their lead with a 37-yard field goal form Prater. The score after the 11-play drive: Arizona 16, Washington 10— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023
Raining at FedEx Field:
It's pouring now at FedExField.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 10, 2023
Run/Pass ratio:
Howell has thrown 25 passes to Washington's 10 runs. https://t.co/d8YndAV5Yj— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 10, 2023
Too many sacks:
Howell sacked again on 3rd and long.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
That's Arizona's 6th sack for the day.
Sam Howell has been sacked six times this afternoon.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 10, 2023
Saahdiq Charles:
Not a good series for Charles. Holding penalty, then allows the sack. D NEEDS to create a short field to get momentum back.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2023
Too many penalties:
Good news: Sam Howell avoided another sack.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 10, 2023
Bad news: Another hold.
Almost another turnover:
Another close call for Howell and the offense.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
This was extremely lucky to not be picked off.
Daron Payne:
Running directly into Daron Payne looks like it sucks.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
Nothing fun about that.
Mark Schlereth on the broadcast talking about Payne after his sack: "That dude is a freakshow athlete. I don't know if you believe in aliens or not, but I do because I just watched Daron Payne."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 10, 2023
Montez Sweat strip sack:
TURNOVER— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
Montez Sweat forces the fumble and Daron Payne recovers.
Montez Sweat forces the fumble and Daron Payne recovers.

Commanders with excellent field position as they attempt to come from behind.
can't contain @_sweat9#EasyToCelebrate | @BudLight pic.twitter.com/uSNZsPWvPH— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 10, 2023
4th Quarter
Sam Howell TD run:
Mesh concept but with a cross rather than a sit over the middle. Cards zoned it off, Howell took off running for the TD. https://t.co/iHG1CwnwGx— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 10, 2023
Watch Jahan. He got spun around (fortuitously), but he knew where Howell was and where he was going. pic.twitter.com/XNxbD6ptQz— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 10, 2023
Jahan Dotson with a good job holding up his man to prevent him from being able to cut back to get Howell as he ran.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2023
Sweat keeps making plays:
Montez Sweat having an excellent game today.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
In line for a big contract at the end of this season.
DL taking over:
The DL has taken this game over.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2023
Homefield advantage:
That's a massive three and out by the Washington defense.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 10, 2023
The crowd was LOUD on that third down play too
Sam Cosmi injury:
Cosmi has been cleared to return https://t.co/opMzUXEZS1— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 10, 2023
RG Ricky Stromberg:
Stromberg in at right guard for Washington.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2023
Rivera loses challenge:
Call stands, short. 4th down and Washington loses a timeout.— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 10, 2023
Quan Martin injury:
Quan Martin is being evaluated for a concussion.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 10, 2023
Fumble recovery:
FUMBLE RECOVERED BY WASHINGTON— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
Ruling on the field is this is Washington's ball, but it is tough to see on this replay.
I don't see enough to over-turn this.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/52lpBpwiBh
Abdullah Anderson has been credited for Washington's last fumble recovery.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 10, 2023
Field goal:
Washington extends its lead with a 33-yard field goal, making the score 20-16.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023
2:23 left to go in this one. One more stop from the defense, which has been playing out of its mind today
I know you all hate that play on 3rd down, but Cards offense hasn't scored a TD all day. Only TD came from the Howell fumble. All FGs otherwise. Defense has been playing well. This took 30 seconds off the clock and put them up 4. Makes Cards do something they haven't all game— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 10, 2023
Defense penalty:
Too many men on the field penalty with 2:02 remaining is less than ideal for the defense.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 10, 2023
Jonathan Allen sack:
The Butt-Sack?!— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
Jonathan Allen brings down Josh Dobbs with his back to the QB and that's the first time I've seen that on an NFL field.
Big sack by Jonathan Allen. Third and long coming up for the Cardinals— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes almost gets his first INT:
The Rookie!— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes Jr with the PBU on 4th down and that'll seal the deal!
Emmanuel Forbes Jr with the PBU on 4th down and that'll seal the deal!

Huge!
Emmanuel Forbes NEEEEEEARLY had that. Huge deflection on 4th-and-10 with nearly a minute left.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 10, 2023
Game over:
is there anything sweeter than special teams sealing the win???— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 10, 2023
#WASvsDEN | 9/17 | 1PM | CBS
Victory:
Commanders win! The fans rejoice! pic.twitter.com/lJMYWJI1xv— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 10, 2023
