WATCH: Sam Howell throws a touchdown to Brian Robinson Jr.

First TD!

By Scott Jennings
/ new
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders have scored the first touchdown of the season! Sam Howell bought some time and found Brian Robinson, Jr. in the end zone.

