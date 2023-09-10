WATCH: Sam Howell throws a touchdown to Brian Robinson Jr.

The Washington Commanders have scored the first touchdown of the season! Sam Howell bought some time and found Brian Robinson, Jr. in the end zone.
TOUCHDOWN!
The first TD for the Commanders regular season is an 8 yard Howell pass to Brian Robinson Jr, like we all planned!
Great pass protection from the OL gives Howell time to improvise, and it ends in 6!
SAM MAKING THINGS HAPPEN
#ARIvsWAS | FOX | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/W14N8JwQjm
