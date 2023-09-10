The Washington Commanders are losing to the Arizona Cardinals 13-10

The Washington Commanders came into this game with a lot of hype. They were 7 point favorites, and are having their first home game since Dan Snyder sold the team to the Josh Harris group. Head Coach Ron Rivera said they wouldn’t be taking the Arizona Cardinals lightly. Arizona’s defense has forced three turnovers, including a strip sack TD in the final minute of the half. Howell came back to drive the team down for a field goal to end the half.

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

Arizona has won the toss and defers to the second half. The Commanders are starting the 2023 season on offense.



Let's do the damn thing — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023

Two TE set:

Washington opens with two TE — John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2023

Chris Rodriguez’s first NFL carry:

On third-and-1, the Commanders had Chris Rodriguez lined up at fullback and Curtis Samuel in the backfield. FB sneak to Rodriguez for the first down. That's some play-calling. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 10, 2023

Logan Thomas drop:

Logan Thomas. You gotta catch that my friend. — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 10, 2023

Missed opportunity:

Good pass protection and good pocket awareness from Sam Howell here as he picks up the first down with a dart to Jahan Dotson on 2nd and 20.



Good signs early from Howell and the passing game.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/imnPQsQwxc — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

Howell missed a wide open Dyami Brown down the sideline. Could have been walk in TD. Still good gain to Dotson — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 10, 2023

Drive ended:

Commanders first drive ends in a punt. 8 plays and 26 yards.



- 6 passes, 2 runs

- Chris Rodriguez used as fullback and got carry on 3rd&1

- Logan Thomas had a big drop, 2nd ball he could've caught but didn't

- Dotson: 2 targets, 2 catches, 18 yards.

- Pass protection strong — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 10, 2023

Tress Way:

Tress Way still very good at punting. pic.twitter.com/rZh2IvRYD7 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 10, 2023

Tress Way involved early - Cardinals walked right into our trap.



Punt is downed at the 8 yard line.



Penalty on Washington's coverage team means the ball will be placed at the 18 yard line. — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

DEFENSE!:

Fans start chanting "Defense" without being prompted...How bout that??? — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 10, 2023

Darrick Forrest:

Darrick Forrest Jr starting 2023 just as well as he finished 2022. He has such good football IQ.



Shuts down this screen before the ball is even thrown. #HTTC | @_Dfoe5 pic.twitter.com/q11IfB7bLC — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

James Smith-Williams:

Cardinals punting on their opening drive as well. James Smith-Williams had a really nice series with a hurry and a tackle. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023

Jamison Crowder punt return:

Good return from Crowder but undone by clip. Still good to see Crowder looked crisp on the catch and quick on his feet — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 10, 2023

Special teams penalties:

There have been two punts - 1 from each team.



Washington has been flagged for an illegal block in the back on both punts (both as the punting team, and the receiving team).



Gotta clean that up.#HTTC — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

Defense:

Also saw Forbes playing opposite side he played in preseason. Typically Fuller plays on the right side of the defense, left side of the offense. Forbes was playing there first series. — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 10, 2023

Late hit on Sam Howell:

Sam Howell scrambled and took a SHOT at the end of the run.



He popped up and appears to be okay.#HTTC | @Sam7Howell pic.twitter.com/dmexedue3h — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

Sam Howell just got destroyed on the sideline by Kyzir White and a gigantic shoving match soon followed. I like seeing Washington's OL come to Howell's rescue.



For now he's up and staying in the game. He was slow to get up. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 10, 2023

Concussion check:

Now they're taking out Sam Howell. Jacoby in while they examine Howell. Head athletic trainer Al Bellamy motioned Howell to the sideline and he's headed to the medical tent. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 10, 2023

Ref injured:

Ref taken off with injury on Howell late-hit play. pic.twitter.com/OmwGAVaPng — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) September 10, 2023

Another big Cardinals penalty:

Another personal foul from the Cardinals - helmet to helmet hit on Dotson — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 10, 2023

And another one:

The first deep shot Washington has attempted for the game results in a DPI call.



McLaurin was absolutely mugged as he tried to make a play for the ball.



Commanders in the Red Zone!#HTTC | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/trSsEXm1sO — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

On the McLaurin PI: He did a good job using Wilson's leverage against him. Inside release and made it appear as if he'd stay inside where Wilson had help, then cut back out. Vet route. Pays off. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Brian Robinson Jr. TD:

TOUCHDOWN!



The first TD for the Commanders regular season is an 8 yard Howell pass to Brian Robinson Jr, like we all planned!



Great pass protection from the OL gives Howell time to improvise, and it ends in 6!#HTTC | @Sam7Howell pic.twitter.com/gYOltHqAj1 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

WOWWWW. Sam Howell scrambled left and hit Brian Robinson with a short side-arm pass for a TD. Fans at FedEx going nuts. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 10, 2023

Hail to the Redskins:

Crowd breaks out in Hail to the Redskins after Sam Howell's touchdown to Brian Robinson. The original version, too. The team's marching band just played an instrumental version. No lyrics like last year. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 10, 2023

Andre Jones:

Big gainer on the reverse. Andre Jones kept zero contain, lesson for the rook — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 10, 2023

3rd down stop:

Kam Curl with a huge PBU on 3rd and 8 to deny Arizona the TD.



Absolute clutch. #HTTC | @KCurl_2 pic.twitter.com/pKJVLfxUWy — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

Kam Curl almost with the interception on third down, but he still forces a stop. The Cardinals settle for a 28-yard attempt instead. Commanders lead 7-3. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 10, 2023

Drive:

Commanders' 2nd defensive drive.



- WSH allowed 28-yd FG after RZ hold.

- Curl great PBU, near INT on 3rd down.

- Sweat great blow up of screen for TFL.

- Gave up 29-yard reverse (missed hold)

- 31-yard completion on coverage bust

- Ertz dropped TD on high throw from Dobbs. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 10, 2023

Field goal:

Cardinals kicking a field goal after a good red zone stand by the Commanders' defense. Kam Curl with an impressive PBU. The score after the Prater kick: Washington 7, Arizona 3 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023

Phantom flag:

This was called Offensive Pass Interference on John Bates (#87).



... I don't see it either.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/rkNMwj2oOj — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

2nd quarter

Interception:

Sam Howell intercepted.



The ball was tipped at the line of scrimmage and wobbled it's way right into the defenders hand. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/H3MdgQ4WNR — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

Run defense:

The Commanders defensive line is giving the Cardinals absolutely nothing on the ground today.



STOUT. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Z7j7NLcYgk — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

u n b l o c k a b l e



#ARIvsWAS | FOX | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/0nbaLPZguK — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 10, 2023

Another field goal:

Pretty big stand by the defense to force a field goal attempt. Prater's 54-yard kick is good, making the score 7-6 in Washington's favor.



Time for Howell and the offense to bounce back from that turnover — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023

Big play McLaurin:

McLaurin picks up the first down with his first catch of the day.



19 yard gain and the Commanders are marching down the field.#HTTC | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/Sgw7dWQph4 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

Cole Turner:

Sam Howell finds TE Cole Turner for a 17 yard gain, and this might be the most impressive I've seen Howell in the pocket.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/6HKI2AJuJI — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

Hell of a throw and catch from Howell to Cole Turner. Commanders now at the Cardinals' 19 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023

Antonio Gibson fumble:

Antonio Gibson loses the fumble after the ball is punched out by the defender.



Cardinals ball.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/EiAAK18y0T — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

Gibson too loose with the ball going through the hole. Killer. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2023

First sack:

SACK



Montez Sweat gets his hands on Josh Dobbs on 3rd and long, and never lets go.#HTTC | @_sweat9 pic.twitter.com/2zfVpqHftB — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

First sack of the game - Sweat with a ton of pressure off the edge and teammates come in to clean it up — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 10, 2023

Bad Sam Howell throw:

Oof.



This Howell pass was very lucky to not be intercepted.



Literally threw it right at the defenders head.



Doink.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/pz2RX542lR — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

Casey Toohill:

Toohill tackled in the backfield and that Josh Dobbs scramble for naught. DJ Humphries got beat quick there — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 10, 2023

#Commanders defense just came up big to get the offense the ball back with a chance to add before the half.



Casey Toohill led the charge with a TFL in the run game and drew a hold on 3rd down before punt. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 10, 2023

Another Crowder punt return:

Nice return from Crowder. Only a 5 yard gain but quite slippery — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 10, 2023

Strip/Sack/TD:

Disaster for the Commanders as Howell loses the fumble and Arizona scores.



Absolute disaster.



Three takeaways in the first half for the Cardinals. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gf8iVyFmx3 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023

Drove it down for a FG:

Drove it down for a FG: