The Washington Commanders are losing to the Arizona Cardinals 13-10

The Washington Commanders came into this game with a lot of hype. They were 7 point favorites, and are having their first home game since Dan Snyder sold the team to the Josh Harris group. Head Coach Ron Rivera said they wouldn’t be taking the Arizona Cardinals lightly. Arizona’s defense has forced three turnovers, including a strip sack TD in the final minute of the half. Howell came back to drive the team down for a field goal to end the half.
1st Quarter
Coin toss:
Arizona has won the toss and defers to the second half. The Commanders are starting the 2023 season on offense.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023
Let's do the damn thing
Two TE set:
Washington opens with two TE— John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2023
Chris Rodriguez’s first NFL carry:
On third-and-1, the Commanders had Chris Rodriguez lined up at fullback and Curtis Samuel in the backfield. FB sneak to Rodriguez for the first down. That's some play-calling.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 10, 2023
Logan Thomas drop:
Logan Thomas. You gotta catch that my friend.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 10, 2023
Missed opportunity:
Good pass protection and good pocket awareness from Sam Howell here as he picks up the first down with a dart to Jahan Dotson on 2nd and 20.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
Good signs early from Howell and the passing game.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/imnPQsQwxc
Howell missed a wide open Dyami Brown down the sideline. Could have been walk in TD. Still good gain to Dotson— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 10, 2023
Drive ended:
Commanders first drive ends in a punt. 8 plays and 26 yards.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 10, 2023
- 6 passes, 2 runs
- Chris Rodriguez used as fullback and got carry on 3rd&1
- Logan Thomas had a big drop, 2nd ball he could've caught but didn't
- Dotson: 2 targets, 2 catches, 18 yards.
- Pass protection strong
Tress Way:
Tress Way still very good at punting. pic.twitter.com/rZh2IvRYD7— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 10, 2023
Tress Way involved early - Cardinals walked right into our trap.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
Punt is downed at the 8 yard line.
Penalty on Washington's coverage team means the ball will be placed at the 18 yard line.
DEFENSE!:
Fans start chanting "Defense" without being prompted...How bout that???— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 10, 2023
Darrick Forrest:
Darrick Forrest Jr starting 2023 just as well as he finished 2022. He has such good football IQ.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
Shuts down this screen before the ball is even thrown. #HTTC | @_Dfoe5 pic.twitter.com/q11IfB7bLC
James Smith-Williams:
Cardinals punting on their opening drive as well. James Smith-Williams had a really nice series with a hurry and a tackle.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023
Jamison Crowder punt return:
Good return from Crowder but undone by clip. Still good to see Crowder looked crisp on the catch and quick on his feet— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 10, 2023
Special teams penalties:
There have been two punts - 1 from each team.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
Washington has been flagged for an illegal block in the back on both punts (both as the punting team, and the receiving team).
Gotta clean that up.#HTTC
Defense:
Also saw Forbes playing opposite side he played in preseason. Typically Fuller plays on the right side of the defense, left side of the offense. Forbes was playing there first series.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 10, 2023
Late hit on Sam Howell:
Sam Howell scrambled and took a SHOT at the end of the run.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
He popped up and appears to be okay.#HTTC | @Sam7Howell pic.twitter.com/dmexedue3h
Sam Howell just got destroyed on the sideline by Kyzir White and a gigantic shoving match soon followed. I like seeing Washington's OL come to Howell's rescue.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 10, 2023
For now he's up and staying in the game. He was slow to get up.
Concussion check:
Now they're taking out Sam Howell. Jacoby in while they examine Howell. Head athletic trainer Al Bellamy motioned Howell to the sideline and he's headed to the medical tent.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 10, 2023
Ref injured:
Ref taken off with injury on Howell late-hit play. pic.twitter.com/OmwGAVaPng— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) September 10, 2023
Another big Cardinals penalty:
Another personal foul from the Cardinals - helmet to helmet hit on Dotson— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 10, 2023
And another one:
The first deep shot Washington has attempted for the game results in a DPI call.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
McLaurin was absolutely mugged as he tried to make a play for the ball.
Commanders in the Red Zone!#HTTC | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/trSsEXm1sO
On the McLaurin PI: He did a good job using Wilson's leverage against him. Inside release and made it appear as if he'd stay inside where Wilson had help, then cut back out. Vet route. Pays off.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Brian Robinson Jr. TD:
TOUCHDOWN!— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
The first TD for the Commanders regular season is an 8 yard Howell pass to Brian Robinson Jr, like we all planned!
Great pass protection from the OL gives Howell time to improvise, and it ends in 6!#HTTC | @Sam7Howell pic.twitter.com/gYOltHqAj1
WOWWWW. Sam Howell scrambled left and hit Brian Robinson with a short side-arm pass for a TD. Fans at FedEx going nuts.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 10, 2023
Hail to the Redskins:
Crowd breaks out in Hail to the Redskins after Sam Howell's touchdown to Brian Robinson. The original version, too. The team's marching band just played an instrumental version. No lyrics like last year.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 10, 2023
Andre Jones:
Big gainer on the reverse. Andre Jones kept zero contain, lesson for the rook— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 10, 2023
3rd down stop:
Kam Curl with a huge PBU on 3rd and 8 to deny Arizona the TD.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
Absolute clutch. #HTTC | @KCurl_2 pic.twitter.com/pKJVLfxUWy
Kam Curl almost with the interception on third down, but he still forces a stop. The Cardinals settle for a 28-yard attempt instead. Commanders lead 7-3.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 10, 2023
Drive:
Commanders' 2nd defensive drive.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 10, 2023
- WSH allowed 28-yd FG after RZ hold.
- Curl great PBU, near INT on 3rd down.
- Sweat great blow up of screen for TFL.
- Gave up 29-yard reverse (missed hold)
- 31-yard completion on coverage bust
- Ertz dropped TD on high throw from Dobbs.
Field goal:
Cardinals kicking a field goal after a good red zone stand by the Commanders' defense. Kam Curl with an impressive PBU. The score after the Prater kick: Washington 7, Arizona 3— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023
Phantom flag:
This was called Offensive Pass Interference on John Bates (#87).— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
... I don't see it either.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/rkNMwj2oOj
2nd quarter
Interception:
Sam Howell intercepted.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
The ball was tipped at the line of scrimmage and wobbled it's way right into the defenders hand. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/H3MdgQ4WNR
Run defense:
The Commanders defensive line is giving the Cardinals absolutely nothing on the ground today.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
STOUT. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Z7j7NLcYgk
u n b l o c k a b l e— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 10, 2023
#ARIvsWAS | FOX | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/0nbaLPZguK
Another field goal:
Pretty big stand by the defense to force a field goal attempt. Prater's 54-yard kick is good, making the score 7-6 in Washington's favor.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023
Time for Howell and the offense to bounce back from that turnover
Big play McLaurin:
McLaurin picks up the first down with his first catch of the day.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
19 yard gain and the Commanders are marching down the field.#HTTC | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/Sgw7dWQph4
Cole Turner:
Sam Howell finds TE Cole Turner for a 17 yard gain, and this might be the most impressive I've seen Howell in the pocket.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/6HKI2AJuJI— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
Hell of a throw and catch from Howell to Cole Turner. Commanders now at the Cardinals' 19— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 10, 2023
Antonio Gibson fumble:
Antonio Gibson loses the fumble after the ball is punched out by the defender.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
Cardinals ball.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/EiAAK18y0T
Gibson too loose with the ball going through the hole. Killer.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 10, 2023
First sack:
SACK— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
Montez Sweat gets his hands on Josh Dobbs on 3rd and long, and never lets go.#HTTC | @_sweat9 pic.twitter.com/2zfVpqHftB
First sack of the game - Sweat with a ton of pressure off the edge and teammates come in to clean it up— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 10, 2023
Bad Sam Howell throw:
Oof.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
This Howell pass was very lucky to not be intercepted.
Literally threw it right at the defenders head.
Doink.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/pz2RX542lR
Casey Toohill:
Toohill tackled in the backfield and that Josh Dobbs scramble for naught. DJ Humphries got beat quick there— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 10, 2023
#Commanders defense just came up big to get the offense the ball back with a chance to add before the half.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 10, 2023
Casey Toohill led the charge with a TFL in the run game and drew a hold on 3rd down before punt.
Another Crowder punt return:
Nice return from Crowder. Only a 5 yard gain but quite slippery— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 10, 2023
Strip/Sack/TD:
Disaster for the Commanders as Howell loses the fumble and Arizona scores.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
Absolute disaster.
Three takeaways in the first half for the Cardinals. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gf8iVyFmx3
Drove it down for a FG:
Absolute dot to @CurtisSamuel4__ to set up the FG— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 10, 2023
#ARIvsWAS | FOX | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/MT8YPSDTyd
Camaron Cheesman snapping issues continue:
These Cheeseman snaps need to be sorted ASAP.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 10, 2023
Whatever this attempt at a new snap style is, it's not working.
Fortunate that Tress Way set this up nicely. Good recovery.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/ZXRf6jOc20
Loading comments...