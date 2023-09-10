Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Week 1 is not over yet, and we've got another big game to watch. The Dallas Cowboys visit the New York Giants in New Jersey for an NFC East showdown. Both teams made the playoffs last season, and both lost in the divisional playoff round.
The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC East last season, and were also the NFC champions. Dallas and New York(along with the Washington Commanders) are looking to knock Philly off the top, and continue the division’s tradition of having a new winner every year.
Who: Dallas Cowboys (0-0) at New York Giants (0-0)
Where: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ
When: September 10, 2022, 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline)
Terry McAulay (rules analyst)
Sirius XM NFL
Dallas: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 226, Internet 808
New York: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 823
National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
DraftKings odds: Cowboys -3 1/2, 45 1⁄2 O/U
Prediction: Cowboys 30 - Giants 27
SB Nation Blogs: Blogging the Boys | Big Blue View
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT
New Washington gear from Homage
Loading comments...