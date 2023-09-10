Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Week 1 is not over yet, and we've got another big game to watch. The Dallas Cowboys visit the New York Giants in New Jersey for an NFC East showdown. Both teams made the playoffs last season, and both lost in the divisional playoff round.

The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC East last season, and were also the NFC champions. Dallas and New York(along with the Washington Commanders) are looking to knock Philly off the top, and continue the division’s tradition of having a new winner every year.

Who: Dallas Cowboys (0-0) at New York Giants (0-0)

Where: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

When: September 10, 2022, 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

Terry McAulay (rules analyst)

Sirius XM NFL

Dallas: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 226, Internet 808

New York: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 823

National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live Streaming: NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Cowboys -3 1/2, 45 1⁄ 2 O/U

Prediction: Cowboys 30 - Giants 27

SB Nation Blogs: Blogging the Boys | Big Blue View

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed