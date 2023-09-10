NFL Week 1: Afternoon games open thread

The majority of Week 1's games were played at 1pm today, but we still have 5 games this afternoon, along with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football to fill your viewing schedule. Fox has two games featuring NFC North and West matchups. The Packers and Bears start their post-Aaron Rodgers rivalry, and the Seahawks and Rams meet for their first game of the season.
FOX
Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears, 4:25 pm
Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 pm
CBS only has one NFC team, but it’s the Philadelphia Eagles, and everybody will be watching their first post-Super Bowl loss game. Philly visits the New England Patriots. The Dolphins go cross country to visit the Los Angeles Chargers. CBS has one afternoon division game between the Lac Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos. The Washington Commanders will visit Denver next week, so tune in to see the new Sean Payton-led Broncos.
CBS
Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots, 4:25 pm
Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 pm
Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos, 4:25 pm
