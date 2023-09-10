Washington Commanders vs Arizona Cardinals Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday and then ruled Chase Young out yesterday. He was listed as questionable, along with fellow DE James Smith-Williams who popped up on the injury report on Friday with an oblique injury. JSW will play, and start, for the inactive Young. William Bradley-King was re-signed this week, but will be inactive. Both rookie defensive ends(K.J. Henry, Andre Jones, Jr.) are active for their first NFL game.
The other 4 inactives are on offense. Chris Paul was battling for the starting LG spot with Saahdiq Charles, but he lost and now goes back to the spot he spent most of his rookie games, the inactive list. Veteran tackle Trent Scott made the team, but he’s not needed for today’s game. UDFA rookie WR Mitchell Tinsley spends his first game on the inactive list along with TE4 Curtis Hodges.
Washington Inactives
Week 1 inactives#ARIvsWAS | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 10, 2023
DE William Bradley-King
DE Chase Young
WR Mitchell Tinsley
TE Curtis Hodges
G Chris Paul
OT Trent Scott
Cardinals Inactives
Inactives vs. Commanders pic.twitter.com/C0OO1EDl97— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 10, 2023
