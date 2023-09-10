NFL 2023 Week 1: Washington Commanders vs Arizona Cardinals 1st Quarter

The 2023 season kicked off with the Detroit Lions beating the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs 21-20 on Thursday night. Now it’s time for the Washington Commanders to start their season with a home game against the Arizona Cardinals. Washington opened as 7 point favorites, and has held steady all week.

The Cardinals are now coached by former Philadelphia Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon and will be starting Josh Dobbs, with Kyler Murray still recovering from a torn ACL. Arizona has been dismantling their team, and look like they’re destined for the #1 overall pick next year.

The Commanders have had one of the best offseasons in team history, and are riding a high from the team’s new ownership group. They come into their home opener as heavy favorites, and have a chance to make a statement with this game.

Injury Report

Commanders vs Cardinals Friday Injury Report: A new injury on defensehttps://t.co/stOtxsy7jZ — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 8, 2023

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals (0-0) @ Washington Commanders (0-0)

Date/Time: September 10th, 2023, 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

TV: Fox

Adam Amin (play-by-play)

Mark Schlereth (analyst)

Kristina Pink (sideline)

(via 506sports)

Local TV

Chick Hernandez (play-by-play)

Brian Mitchell (analyst)

Logan Paulsen (sideline)

RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analyst)

Sirius XM NFL

Arizona: Sirius 134, XM/SXM 384, Internet 800

Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 226, Internet 831

Live Streaming: NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Washington -7, 38 O/U

Cardinals +250

Commanders -310

Prediction: Washington 31 - Arizona 19

Enemy Blog: Revenge of the Birds

