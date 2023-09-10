Week 1 NFL Picks: Hogs Haven writers make picks for every game

Hogs Haven staff will be making picks every week of the 2023-24 season, and we’ll be tracking every writer’s performance as we try to predict the future. SB Nation has partnered with Tallysight again to make this easy for us to write, and easy for you to read and follow. We are also partnered with DraftKings Sportsbook to provide all the odds you’ll need to bet on games this season.

We started off the NFL season on Thursday night with a game between the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. The Travis Kelce-less Chiefs fell to the Lions, and started off the year with an upset.

Four writers made picks on the moneyline and everyone picked the Chiefs. Four writers also picked the Lions to cover the spread. The high scoring shootout never happened. Three of our writers went with the over, but the game ended at 21-20.

This week there are a few teams that everyone agrees will win on the moneyline. Hogs Haven writers all like the Ravens, Falcons, Vikings, Jaguars, Commanders, Bengals, Eagles, and Seahawks to win outright this week. The Vikings, Jaguars, Commanders, and Eagles are also unanimous picks to cover the spread.

Week 1 Picks