All aTwitter: 10 September 2023 - Some Commanders fans outraged that doctors did not clear Chase Young to play today

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
The excitement's never been higher in the DMV— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 9, 2023
And last night was the perfect appetizer for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/9TuE3tp84h
⚪️⚪️ all white for Week 1 ⚪️⚪️#ARIvsWAS | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/p9qs58hcmR— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 9, 2023
Schedule for #ARIvsWAS ⤵️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 9, 2023
Arrive early and access your tickets through the Commanders app! pic.twitter.com/N5jvHy63Cy
We've elevated WR Jamison Crowder from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/ouoBf8jIkC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 9, 2023
DE Chase Young has been downgraded to OUT for tomorrow https://t.co/83jpQ78pXQ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 9, 2023
OK so now it's clear. While the doctors cleared Chase for contact it was only light contact— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 9, 2023
Sounds like everyone did what they were supposed to do
Also Chase is likely tougher than anyone on here calling him soft
This is all about the doctors and how they read the MRI.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 9, 2023
Ok.. I guess it's your job to be politically correct. Any neck stinger will usually take maybe a week to recover from. This happend almost a month ago. Chase two days ago at his locker said he was 100% ready and felt no pain. There's so much more to this and it's not health.— SportsHeadz (@HeadzSports) September 9, 2023
Hi. It’s my job to be a reporter and report what I know not what an anonymous person says he thinks it is on twitter.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 9, 2023
I’ve never seen so much anger towards a guy for being hurt.— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) September 9, 2023
Getting tired of having to tweet this, but here we go again.— Cooley's Takes (@Cooleystakes) September 9, 2023
Yes, it sucks about Chase. However, taking personal shots at him for being hurt is absolutely ridiculous and beyond sad.
It’s football, injuries unfortunately happen.
September 10, 2023
Your weekend viewing lineup #ARIvsWAS | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/fCQYmYmlJz— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 9, 2023
Who remembers when @champbailey picked off the Cards THREE times as a rookie?— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 9, 2023
Thrilled to welcome Champ back to @FedExField tomorrow as our Legend of the Game! pic.twitter.com/Br41vJC1Nt
Where will the new Washington Commanders stadium be built?— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 9, 2023
Maryland, Virginia or D.C?
Team owner Josh Harris told me, “it’s a complicated decision. All I know for a that I want to end up with a stadium where the players feel that 13th man, the noise.” pic.twitter.com/fEOCU4RSbn
Asked Josh Harris about the practice facility and if a new one is tied into the stadium plans.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 8, 2023
"The players spend most of their time at the training ground. So the training ground really matters - and it's not necessarily wrapped up in (the stadium)."
Josh Harris on improving things for players, particularly at the training facility: "I've been pushing decisions quickly in terms getting little things to help their lives. Like, 'You don't have a place for your families to watch the game? That's crazy. Let's fix that.'"— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 8, 2023
I talked with ESPN's @notthefakeSVP about the upcoming year.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 8, 2023
How do you define success this season for Washington?
He said, "growth and success looks like the city wrapping it's arms around this team, whatever it is, in a way that we haven't seen in a long, long time."
Perfect pic.twitter.com/yO7QBWXgTy
After seeing/talking to @commanders fans at yesterday's rally, there's no doubt in my mind that most of the fanbase is back and #FedExField will buzzing like never before vs. Cardinals. Fans have waited 20+ yrs to cheer on their team and not feel guilty. See you tomorrow. #NFL— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) September 9, 2023
Cookie and I are so excited to watch the Washington Commanders take on the Arizona Cardinals tomorrow at our first game as new owners of the Commanders. The fans are excited, the city is on fire, and the players are definitely ready. Go Commanders!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 9, 2023
Commanders place full page ad in Washington Post in advance of Week 1. (half price hot dogs = kinda awesome) pic.twitter.com/p01bEdNJNA— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 7, 2023
It's funny how little love Orakpo got. He was solid when he played. He just has that lingering pec injury.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 10, 2023
This is Washington's top-ten sack list.
The last three are all surprising to me. https://t.co/b6GiSl4pFT pic.twitter.com/prLE7on4Mc
Players out Sunday include D.J. Chark, Jeff Okudah, Christian Watson, John Metchie, Jimmie Ward, Marlon Humphrey, Joseph Ossai, Chandler Jones, Kelvin Beachum, Cooper Kupp, Jamal Adams, Terron Armstead, Jack Jones and Tre’Quan Smith.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2023
Giants are listing TE Darren Waller as questionable for Sunday night’s game vs. Dallas due to a hamstring injury.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2023
Rams are placing standout WR Cooper Kupp on injured reserve due to his lingering hamstring issues, per league sources. Kupp now will be sidelined a minimum of four games, starting with Sunday’s regular-season opener at Seattle. pic.twitter.com/T3ZWEZmUt3— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2023
Proven performance escalator needs to be guaranteed if earned. Two more players were forced into giving it up. If these are universal agreed upon criteria then it needs to be locked in— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) September 8, 2023
Or have it not fully count vs the cap like the veteran minimum.— Steve Shoup (@Steveospeak) September 8, 2023
Stuff like this sucks. If he cuts back there’s not one but two defenders that tackle him immediately for no gain. Now this pic floats around and people mock Clyde over it when all he’s doing is running the play properly according to his reads. https://t.co/FXV0IOuEIM— Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) September 9, 2023
[Section 19, Article 3 - Item 1. Non-Snapper]— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 9, 2023
"If he is not the snapper, no part of his body is permitted to be in the neutral zone at the snap, and his helmet must break a vertical plane that passes through the beltline of the snapper."
I charted this happening 21 times ♂️ pic.twitter.com/AH6f35UT5V
The Lions knew if the Chiefs were running or throwing because of this lineman’s foot pic.twitter.com/Q48TjqAC1W— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 8, 2023
No offense to Mike Tirico, but this is a ridiculous thing to say after a team wins— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 8, 2023
We have teams with 10 guys on IR every year in the NFL (in later weeks of a season), you never hear someone try to take a win away by saying "Asterisks" - guys didn't playpic.twitter.com/21nZVz7aIu
The #Bears traded up with the Giants to draft Justin Fields. What New York did with those picks:— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 8, 2023
• Kadarius Toney (traded to Chiefs for 3rd and 6th, also ass)
• Evan Neal (jury’s still out but 44.1 PFF grade as a rookie)
• Aaron Robinson (11 games in 2 years)
• Daniel…
: #Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney has deleted his Twitter-X account.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 8, 2023
Toney dropped 3 passes last nigh against the #Lions, one resulted in a pick-6.
He talked a lot of trash this offseason to #Giants fans, who celebrated his bad game last night...https://t.co/jw0OLRpXSa pic.twitter.com/j7fjqjJQWt
THE MOST CAPITALs CROSSOVER OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/Bs53QxtJ9m— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 9, 2023
“For the sake of this franchise, the Lerner family should move aggressively this offseason to sell.” — @barrysvrluga https://t.co/RwmDQeSePo— Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) September 9, 2023
