Commanders vs. Cardinals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The 2023 season kicked off with the Detroit Lions beating the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs 21-20 on Thursday night. Now it’s time for the Washington Commanders to start their season with a home game against the Arizona Cardinals. Washington opened as 7 point favorites, and has held steady all week.

The Cardinals are now coached by former Philadelphia Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon and will be starting Josh Dobbs, with Kyler Murray still recovering from a torn ACL. Arizona has been dismantling their team, and look like they’re destined for the #1 overall pick next year.

The Commanders have had one of the best offseasons in team history, and are riding a high from the team’s new ownership group. They come into their home opener as heavy favorites, and have a chance to make a statement with this game.

Injury Report

Commanders vs Cardinals Friday Injury Report: A new injury on defensehttps://t.co/stOtxsy7jZ — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 8, 2023

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals (0-0) @ Washington Commanders (0-0)

Date/Time: September 10th, 2023, 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

TV: Fox

Adam Amin (play-by-play)

Mark Schlereth (analyst)

Kristina Pink (sideline)

(via 506sports)

Local TV

Chick Hernandez (play-by-play)

Brian Mitchell (analyst)

Logan Paulsen (sideline)

RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analyst)

Sirius XM NFL

Arizona: Sirius 134, XM/SXM 384, Internet 800

Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 226, Internet 831

Live Streaming: NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Washington -7, 38 O/U

Cardinals +250

Commanders -310

Prediction: Washington 31 - Arizona 19

Enemy Blog: Revenge of the Birds

Washington Commanders 2023 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 10th vs Arizona Cardinals 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 2: Sunday, September 17th @ Denver Broncos 4:25pm(CBS)

Week 3: Sunday, September 24th vs Buffalo Bills 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 4: Sunday, October 1st @ Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 5: Thursday, October 5th vs Chicago Bears 8:15pm(Amazon Prime)

Week 6: Sunday, October 15th @ Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 7: Sunday, October 22nd @ New York Giants 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 8: Sunday, October 29th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 9: Sunday, November 5th @ New England Patriots 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 10: Sunday, November 12th @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25 pm(FOX)

Week 11: Sunday, November 19th vs New York Giants 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 12: Thursday, November 23rd(Thanksgiving) @ Dallas Cowboys 4:30pm(CBS)

Week 13: Sunday, December 3rd vs Miami Dolphins 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Sunday, December 17th @ Los Angeles Rams 4:05pm (CBS)

Week 16: Sunday, December 24th @ New York Jets 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 17: Sunday, December 31st vs San Francisco 49ers 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 18: Sunday, January 7th vs Dallas Cowboys

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed