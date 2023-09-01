All aTwitter: 1 September 2023 - Joe Theismann weighs in on Commanders name; Harris group upgrades FedEx Field

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Commanders make moves. Some we knew, some we didn't:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 31, 2023
* Signed C Tyler Larsen and DT Abdullah Anderson
*Placed DT Phidarian Mathis and DE Efe Obada on the Reserve/Injured List
* Signed LB Jabril Cox to the practice squad
Ron Rivera said Efe Obada is dealing with a patella knee injury. Struggled in practice the other day. Doctor called for rest.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 31, 2023
TE Logan Thomas, DE Chase Young and CB Kendall Fuller out here stretching. No Terry McLaurin (no surprise; was in a boot until Tues. need to keep off feet as much as possible this week. Don’t see WR Dax Milne out here.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 31, 2023
LB Cody Barton and S Jeremy Reaves not out here. Dealing with illness. Dax Milne inside receiving treatment. Had dealt with a groin issue this summer.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 31, 2023
Worth pointing out that Chase Young was not placed on short-term IR, indicating he may be close to being cleared. https://t.co/BAEz7UfT3y— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 31, 2023
Coach Ron Rivera, when asked by reporters in Ashburn about Chase Young's status: pic.twitter.com/3pPtX4CLoy— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 31, 2023
Games played since start of 2022 season:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 31, 2023
Chase Young 3
David Bada 2
Phidarian Mathis 1
Washington LB Jamie Davis’ reckless driving case was moved to a jury trial on March 4.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 31, 2023
In the Davis case the prosecuting attorney presented a new offer around an hour before the 1 pm hearing. Davis’ attorney Mark Dycio then pushed for a jury trial. “I’m happy he gets through the season before having to address this issue” Dycio said.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 31, 2023
Joe Theisman says Commanders new ownership “want to move towards a new name” and put the past in the rear view mirror. Via @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/SwSmo3jKxQ— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 31, 2023
Nathan is so over this name issue. Please make it stop. pic.twitter.com/moaBT48z7T— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) August 31, 2023
Amid calls for a other name the change, the Commanders signed a partnership with the U.S. Air Force and created a military-themed suite at FedEx Field. Offensive players also wear patches for Folds of Honor, an organization that provides scholarships to families of service…— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 1, 2023
Much prefer hearing about this history pic.twitter.com/SgbG2wgWVh— Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) September 1, 2023
The most popular player claimed on waivers yesterday was new Cardinals WR Elijah Higgins.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 31, 2023
5 teams tried to claim him: Cardinals, Colts, Titans, Commanders, Packers.
The only other player with more than 2 claims was new Texans G Nick Broeker (claimed by Cardinals, Titans,…
The Commanders' claim attempt on TE Elijah Higgins is the only claim they tried, per source.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 31, 2023
Higgins, who played under Washington QB coach Tavita Pritchard at Stanford, landed with the Cardinals.
3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 31, 2023
new number for @pringle_byron pic.twitter.com/BMtlpfAppY
The Commanders announce a $40 million investment into sprucing up FedExField. pic.twitter.com/MR4zZtyX2m— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 31, 2023
Dan Snyder didn't even have FedExField undergo its first major field reconstruction until 2021, which was 22 years after he got the stadium. Josh Harris has owned the stadium for five weeks and already is spending $40 million to make it better. #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) August 31, 2023
Mr. Josh Harris, if the @Commanders rebranding is being revisited, I genuinely hope to be a key player in that process.— Gonzo Did This (@GonzoDidThis) August 31, 2023
This site is a testament to the intersection of my passion for the team and my professional expertise in branding. Hope to talk.https://t.co/UCYdeSV6tp
I know not many are interested in this but a few people reached out to ask if I’d go through the structure of a play call (as I use it, so it’s basic west coast with some modernism of the Reid system). I made it a longer one just to exaggerate the order and what each part means.… https://t.co/NMpgDen1So pic.twitter.com/dUTNQwng1g— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) August 31, 2023
The #Cowboys currently lead the NFL with being responsible for starting the career of 82 players currently in the NFL. Ravens are 2nd with 77 followed by the Vikings with 75, 49ers with 74 and Patriots with 71— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) August 30, 2023
About 83% of Dallas' current roster began their career with the #Cowboys, which is the most in the NFL. Rams are 2nd with 80% followed by the Ravens, Packers, and Bucs all around 73%— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) August 30, 2023
Whats somewhat interesting about the homegrown %s is you can see how a prior year playoffs helps shape the roster. Of the top 10 in homegrown players, 8 made the playoffs last year. 11 of the top 16 made the playoffs.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) August 30, 2023
Last one. Here are the teams running it back with the most similar rosters to 2022— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) August 30, 2023
1. Bengals/Bills- 75.9%
3. Ravens- 75.4%
4. Chargers- 75%
5. Jaguars- 73.8%
6. Commanders- 73.4%
7. Vikings- 72.9%
8. Dolphins- 72%
9. Giants- 70.9%
10. 49ers- 69.5%
Here are the teams with the lowest percentage of players who were on the team in 2022— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) August 30, 2023
10. Seahawks- 60.7%
9. Rams- 58.9%
8. Colts- 58.2%
7. Raiders- 57.4%
6. Falcons/Titans- 56.5%
4. Panthers- 54.4%
3. Bears- 50.8%
2. Texans- 49.2%
1. Cardinals- 43.5%
We talked about which division winners from 2022 are most vulnerable to lose that top spot.— Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) August 31, 2023
Eagles are definitely the favorite but does history tell us there will be a new NFC East champ? pic.twitter.com/kwD9XDVd9s
NFL team valuations, via @Forbes:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 31, 2023
1) Cowboys: $9B
2) Patriots: $7B
3) Rams: $6.9B
4) Giants: $6.8B
5) Bears: $6.3B
6) Raiders: $6.2B
7) Jets: $6.1B
8) Commanders: $6.05B
9) 49ers: $6B
10) Eagles: $5.8B
11) Dolphins: $5.7B
12) Texans: $5.5B
13) Broncos: $5.1B
14) Seahawks: $5B… pic.twitter.com/b7JVbeji9P
Former Hall of Fame executive Gil Brandt has passed away at the age of 91.— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 31, 2023
Brandt served as the vice president of player personnel for 28 years for the Cowboys and is a vital contributor to modern-day scouting.
✍️: https://t.co/BV062hhzC4 pic.twitter.com/DAgMgD7f8y
QOTD: is the @NFL scripted? #YouCantMakeThisStuffUp | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/I1OebrcCl5— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 31, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...