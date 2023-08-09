Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 13

The Washington Commanders had fans back at training camp for Kids Day. It was also politicians day, with Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Virginia Delegate Suhas Subramanyam in attendance. Moore told reporters that Maryland is working to keep the Commanders in their state, and he has had extensive talks with new owner Josh Harris about a new stadium. He also met with minority owner Mitchell Rales and team President Jason Wright this morning.
Kid’s Day:
Day 13. pic.twitter.com/WxQi98JGXe— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 9, 2023
Welcome to Kids Day at Training camp #Commanders. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/juyD8KkBkm— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 9, 2023
Maryland Governor Wes Moore:
UPDATE: Maryland @GovWesMoore on keeping the Washington Commanders stadium in Prince George’s County Maryland @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/TJG8LJVWbU— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) August 9, 2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said he’s held “extensive conversations” with Josh Harris about putting a Commanders new stadium in Prince George’s County. pic.twitter.com/SOSXHAATR4— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 9, 2023
I asked Maryland Gov. Wes Moore about the state's timeline for a stadium. pic.twitter.com/E24uUG7Th2— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 9, 2023
Politician day at the facility. MD Gov Wes Moore made his pitch for why the new stadium should stay in PG County. VA Delegate Suhas Subramanyam also here. Both spoke to team prez Jason Wright and new LP Mitchell Rales.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 9, 2023
B. Mitch and Mitch R.:
Brian Mitchell and Mitchell Rales. pic.twitter.com/f72Ndon5os— John Keim (@john_keim) August 9, 2023
Fan yells to Mitchell Rales: “thank you for saving us!” Rales replies: “thank you for coming back!” pic.twitter.com/3QWfYtGx84— John Keim (@john_keim) August 9, 2023
First player on the field:
The king will never be defeated— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 9, 2023
John Ridgeway first one out #HTTC pic.twitter.com/tNBC0REYG8
Sam Howell —> Jahan Dotson:
Nice throw and catch from Howell to Dotson, who found a soft spot in the zone coverage. He and Howell have develop a strong connection through camp— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 9, 2023
Howell is stacking together some really good days. Just had a strong series to open up practice with completions to Dotson and Cole Turner— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 9, 2023
Mitch Tinsley jet sweep(s):
Washington just ran a jet sweep pitch thing to Mitchell Tinsley.— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 9, 2023
Tinsley dropped it the first time and EB made them run it again #HTTC
Marcus Kemp sighting:
Pretty good catch by Marcus Kemp I’m pretty sure he was in bounds too #HTTC pic.twitter.com/JGZ8XaHniC— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 9, 2023
Jake Fromm —-> Zion Bowens:
Jake Fromm with a nice down the field pass to Zion Bowens #HTTC— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 9, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Dyami Brown:
Sam Howell with a great pass to Dyami Brown #HTTC— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 9, 2023
Both have had a very good practice so far pic.twitter.com/pRKONBQwLY
Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:
Terry McLaurin is good at football #HTTC pic.twitter.com/0MdLdjbbmv— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 9, 2023
Dyami Brown saves the play:
Dyami Brown with a BIG TIME heads up play #HTTC pic.twitter.com/sLwYlXcLi0— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 9, 2023
Loading comments...