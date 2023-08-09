 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ron Rivera Presser: “I put my foot in my mouth. what I said wasn’t as clear as it needed to be.”

By Scott Jennings
Ron Rivera spoke to the media again before training camp practice. Yesterday’s pre-practice presser was pretty standard until the end when he was asked about Eric Bieniemy, and he told the media that several players had approached him about the new OC’s coaching style. Rivera also made comparisons to former HC, now Washington Commanders DC Jack Del Rio. He read from a prepared statement, and then tried to clarify what he meant in the follow up questions. Rivera created an unnecessary distraction, for a team that is trying to move on from the non-stop distractions that came from former owner Dan Snyder. Rivera said he spoke to Bieniemy, but didn’t address the issue with the team yesterday.

