Ron Rivera Presser: “I put my foot in my mouth. what I said wasn’t as clear as it needed to be.”

Ron Rivera spoke to the media again before training camp practice. Yesterday’s pre-practice presser was pretty standard until the end when he was asked about Eric Bieniemy, and he told the media that several players had approached him about the new OC’s coaching style. Rivera also made comparisons to former HC, now Washington Commanders DC Jack Del Rio. He read from a prepared statement, and then tried to clarify what he meant in the follow up questions. Rivera created an unnecessary distraction, for a team that is trying to move on from the non-stop distractions that came from former owner Dan Snyder. Rivera said he spoke to Bieniemy, but didn’t address the issue with the team yesterday.

Player reactions to Eric Bieniemy's coaching style:

Ron Rivera opened his press conference with a statement to clarify his comments yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ojVERwXo1j — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 9, 2023

Ron Rivera opened his presser with a lengthy statement clarifying his comments on Eric Bieniemy. He said he wasn’t clear enough and “that’s on me.”



“I met with Eric, and we had a great conversation.” pic.twitter.com/c7Ln733bV2 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 9, 2023

Rivera said the players have 'embraced the message' and they've had their best two practices in the last few days. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 9, 2023

Different coaching styles:

Ron Rivera, on why he made the comparison between himself, Bieniemy and Jack Del Rio: "I was just trying to convey they have their own way of doing things." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 9, 2023

Rivera on Eric Bieniemy's coaching style compared to Jack Del Rio: "I'm not saying one is better than the other. We all have our ways." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 9, 2023

Ron Rivera, reading from a prepared statement says he'll "own" his mixed message from yesterday regarding Eric Bieniemy.



Says his mention of Jack del Rio was not intended to pit his coordinators against each other.



He believes everyone is working together to improve the team. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 9, 2023

Meeting with Bieniemy:

Rivera said he met with Bieniemy. said of comp to he & Del Rio,"I was just trying to convey we all have our own way of doing things. Neither one is better than the other. I had Buddy Ryan riding me for 2 years and Ditka riding me for 9. Their approach is different than mine." — John Keim (@john_keim) August 9, 2023

Rivera said he told Bieniemy "I put my foot in my mouth. what I said wasn't as clear as it needed to be. Everybody, in my opinion, made more than needs to be made of it. The results are what you look for on the field; the last couple days have been outstanding." — John Keim (@john_keim) August 9, 2023

