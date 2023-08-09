All aTwitter: 9 August 2023 - Military Appreciation Day at Washington Commanders training camp

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We have made multiple roster moves:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 8, 2023
-- Signed S Joshua Kalu and P Colby Wadman
-- Placed CB Troy Apke and DT Curtis Brooks on the Reserve/Injured List pic.twitter.com/ksfMThD41t
Day 12: Tress Way will not punt in Friday’s preseason opener, but he’ll be the holder.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 8, 2023
(Rivera is laughing because he said yesterday that Tress would play, but didn’t specify punting) pic.twitter.com/yBwpxcYYzx
The newest punter (with Way not punting Friday). First player wearing 0 in franchise history. Now you know. pic.twitter.com/CoKStZZHbn— John Keim (@john_keim) August 8, 2023
Rivera said some players did come to him to talk about Bieniemy's intensity. Said they were 'a little concerned." Said he told them to meet with Bieniemy and they did and "as they talk and listen to him, it's been enlightening."— John Keim (@john_keim) August 8, 2023
we haven't even had 1 preseason game yet...— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 8, 2023
and players are complaining to the HC about the OC behind his back...
and then the HC is airing that laundry publicly in the media without wholesale defending his handpicked OC
yikes https://t.co/1SsJiINoVj
Bieniemy: "Eric Bieniemy is who he is. Eric Bieniemy knows how to adapt and adjust. Eric Bieniemy is a tough, hard-nosed coach but also understand I'm going to be the biggest and harshest critic, but also their No. 1 fan because I've got their back."— John Keim (@john_keim) August 8, 2023
I think we're starting to see why Bieniemy hasn't gotten the top-end opportunities his resume would suggest.— Commander Hog (@CommanderHogFB) August 8, 2023
If this offense is competent and has an identity, the fanbase will love him and all will be forgiven.
If they play like crap, that attitude is gonna backfire real quick.
Reports from #HTTC camp has new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy being too hard and in the face of players — too much? Or should the players have expected his hard style of coaching?#NFL #NFLPreseason pic.twitter.com/Gal065Is1c— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 8, 2023
Rivera said it's "trending that way" when it comes to some players who missed time earlier this week playing vs. Cle -- Forbes, Samuel, etc.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 8, 2023
No Logan Thomas (calf) again today. Rivera reiterated they'll be very cautious with him, but said it's not as worrisome as last year.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 8, 2023
The defense put on a show in its new patches on Salute Day@ANG_Recruiting | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/pM3m3lWuqm— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 8, 2023
Thanks to all of the servicemembers who joined us for Military Appreciation Day— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 8, 2023
Lieutenant General James Hughes, a 101-year-old Korean War and Vietnam War veteran, got to spend some time with the team after practice pic.twitter.com/ppXMyBSenF
Shout out to our friends at @OurMilitaryKids for helping us out at practice pic.twitter.com/O3YjBpL8r8— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 8, 2023
"Be wherever your feet are"— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 8, 2023
Coach shared some words of wisdom with the @NavySprintFB team after practice pic.twitter.com/C2orhhhqeI
In the red zone, Jacoby Brissett outran LB David Mayo to the pylon. Brissett’s speed impressed defenders.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 8, 2023
Chase Young. “OK, Daunte Culpepper!!”
Montez Sweat: “Check the GPS, Brisket!”
pic.twitter.com/ZeZMR0kAq1 https://t.co/4yPFmmywX4— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 8, 2023
Wait wait wait… the GuardiansNative guy isn’t Native American yet is pushing hard, REALLY HARD, to bring back the name that the Nation Congress OF American Indians lobbied to end the trademark of because they says it’s offensive? https://t.co/KDOsX1hJ5O— Commanders Squad CLT (@CommandersCLT) August 8, 2023
From Inside Training Camp: #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will be away from the team for a bit with an excused absence. pic.twitter.com/c73Ko9Tk5C— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 8, 2023
How about this twist?— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 8, 2023
RB Kareem Hunt was called by Indy before he even stepped foot on the field to work out for the Saints and was offered more money, per source.
He was advised to leave and head to Indy with the Colts for a visit. https://t.co/J5Bx8KMmsU
Patriots Place DE Trey Flowers On PUP List https://t.co/toBcQdEUTx #Patriots pic.twitter.com/VBwwk8RSQf— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 8, 2023
Saints Re-Sign TE J.P. Holtz https://t.co/2JxnwotHE2 pic.twitter.com/BYtUHo9RxB— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 9, 2023
Never seen “Or” on a depth chart…. https://t.co/8baT8eYQSD— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 8, 2023
Emergency Press Conference - I Bought Back Barstool Sports pic.twitter.com/dmUk0eNowx— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 8, 2023
Johnny Manziel admitted in his new Netflix documentary that he watched ZERO tape during his time with the #Browns.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 9, 2023
Their GM called his agent: “His iPad hours is 0.00!”
pic.twitter.com/i1Q1SfVacE
It's one of the biggest stories in the NFL. Except, of course, on the website owned and operated by the NFL. https://t.co/grOmlCqdDs— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 7, 2023
An egregious and disturbing mistake by Colin Cowherd…— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 8, 2023
Making a list of QBs that “can’t” win a Super Bowl and including the late Dwayne Haskins on it.
Extremely bad.pic.twitter.com/XGKe2SpISa
Public Shaming Works: Wrongfully Suspended Play By Play Man Kevin Brown Will Return To O's Broadcast Booth On Friday https://t.co/HhoDQrR1PI pic.twitter.com/C1xIfIBOUf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 8, 2023
