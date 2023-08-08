Eric Bieniemy Presser: “I expect us to be the team we’re supposed to be. It’s not going to be easy, and everybody ain’t going to like the process”

Eric Bieniemy was scheduled to speak to the media today after practice, but he had to answer a few questions about his coaching style after a reporter asked Ron Rivera about how players are responding to his “intense” coaching. Rivera basically said Bieniemy was old school and won’t be changing his style because he believes in it, but that players and coached both have to work as a team to learn and teach the new offense.

Bieniemy has always been straightforward about his approach with players, and while he will be their harshest critics, he will also praise them when they do well. He is not worried a some players talking to Rivera about it, and he’s also not worried about doing his job. He knows that everyone is constantly being evaluated.

Bieniemy said the offensive staff and players are doing a helluva job. The sky’s the limit for Sam Howell, and he has stopped overthinking plays as he gets more comfortable in the offense. The offensive line is coming together, and Bieniemy likes the way they are working together.

LIVE: Asst HC/OC Eric Bieniemy speaks with the media after practice https://t.co/KYKExzImpF — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 8, 2023

Bieniemy: We have to be uncomfortable to get comfortable — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2023

Eric Bieniemy: "I'm an open book. ... My job is to make sure we're doing it the right way." https://t.co/QpGWLfPLdz — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 8, 2023

EB not concerned if players think he’s too demanding - “I’m always going to be honest” and adds there has been strong growth from his offense. “This is some good shit” pic.twitter.com/tksI0j6nfo — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 8, 2023

Bieniemy: "I'm proud of these guys. Excuse my language, but it's been some good shit to watch." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 8, 2023

Eric Bieniemy: "I'm going to be their biggest and harshest critic, but also understand, I'm going to be their number one fan because I support them at all times." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 8, 2023

Bieniemy: "Eric Bieniemy is who he is. Eric Bieniemy knows how to adapt and adjust. Eric Bieniemy is a tough, hard-nosed coach but also understand I'm going to be the biggest and harshest critic, but also their No. 1 fan because I've got their back." — John Keim (@john_keim) August 8, 2023

Bieniemy said a number of players have shown growth from OTAs. Thinks the QBs have be working well. Enjoyed watching everyone compete — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2023

Bieniemy- “if I’m not doing my job then my ass gets fired.” Dude is fearless. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 8, 2023

Bieniemy said the offensive line is coming along. Some days have been better than other, but loves the way they've been working together — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2023

