Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 12

The Washington Commanders had fans back at training camp for Military Appreciation Day. The last few practices have been closed, and they got to watch a good day from the offense. Sam Howell was hitting his targets, and Jacoby Brissett had a run so nice the defense was even impressed.
The fans are back and it's GAME WEEK! | Command Center: Camp Coverage LIVE presented by @orthovirginia https://t.co/br2fQP0K61— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 8, 2023
Fans return for Military Appreciation Day:
Fans are back for "Military Appreciation Day." pic.twitter.com/KIvT8yOFhH— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 8, 2023
First player on the field:
Don’t think anyone could beat John Ridgeway today.— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 8, 2023
He’s already out there 30 min before practice starts #HTTC pic.twitter.com/dwJyJJNR1A
Colby Wadman:
New Agent Zero in DC. Punter Colby Wadman pic.twitter.com/B1nZUDyjg7— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 8, 2023
Tress Way:
There may be a new punter in town but Tress Way remains "M.V.P." according to the fans chanting as much when he walked to the field. https://t.co/YZyZsJm2eB— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 8, 2023
Injured players:
Curtis Samuel and Emmanuel Forbes are both out there in 11v11.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 8, 2023
Chase Young and Logan Thomas are not. Thomas is not at practice (calf). Young went inside during individual.
Everybody loves Terry:
Wholesome Terry McLaurin content pic.twitter.com/E1ttSLncvs— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 8, 2023
Big-hitting day:
I’d also guess that todays padded prax, scheduled for 2.5 hours, is about the peak of inter-squad hitting. Once Commanders players start preseason games/joint practices, outlook will prob change. Not as focused internally on pace/length of prax, focused on roster cuts and Week 1— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 8, 2023
LG competition:
Chris Paul continues to work at LG with the 1s during the 11-11s. Saahdiq Charles worked with the 1s in individual.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 8, 2023
Chase Young:
And he’s been working in full team drills— John Keim (@john_keim) August 8, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:
Sam Howell on the run finds Terry McLaurin #HTTC pic.twitter.com/xDvNJBYWop— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 8, 2023
Sam Howell with a perfect ball to McLaurin down the right side. About 30 yards. Holmes with solid coverage. But… a dime.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 8, 2023
pic.twitter.com/ZeZMR0kAq1 https://t.co/4yPFmmywX4— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 8, 2023
Howell finds Terry across the middle of the field #HTTC pic.twitter.com/RSjG2Gex57— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 8, 2023
Curtis Samuel:
Curtis Samuel wildcat #HTTC pic.twitter.com/piHF0CVkVN— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 8, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Jonathan Williams:
Would’ve been a sack but great catch by Jonathan Williams #HTTC pic.twitter.com/VVWI3j9eQd— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 8, 2023
Really nice catch by Jonathan Williams on a pass from Howell, who rolled out to his right. Davis was the defender on the play— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2023
1st-team offense:
First offense just jogged off the field: five runs, three passes - all completions from Howell— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2023
Sam Cosmi vs Jamin Davis:
Sam Cosmi did a nice job of creating a hole for BRob with a pull block on Jamin Davis— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2023
Jonathan Allen vs Chris Paul:
Starting defense ends red zone period with a sack on Howell. Jon Allen managed to beat Paul on the inside to crash the pocket— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:
Sam Howell ends his second red-zone drill with a TD pass to Jahan Dotson. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/bfLebeye1v— Calvin Kaplan (@Calvin_SGF) August 8, 2023
Howell caps his series off with a TD pass to Dotson. Had to put a little extra air on the ball to get it over the defensive line— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2023
QB reps:
Howell took some 2nd team snaps as well...then mixed back in with the 1's. Don't read too much into it. #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 8, 2023
OL coach Travelle Wharton:
Offensive line Travelle Wharton has a back injury and isn’t at practice.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 8, 2023
Montez Sweat:
Montez Sweat is just murdering linemen on one-on-ones.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 8, 2023
Montez Sweat reads this perfectly #HTTC pic.twitter.com/eMxQXKxQNi— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 8, 2023
Montez Sweat is out here doing his thing. Just blew up a running play with Gore as the carrier— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2023
CB competition:
I don’t know how many corners this team is going to keep, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rachad Wildgoose is one of them. It’ll be interesting to see if it comes down to him vs. Danny Johnson.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 8, 2023
Cole Turner:
Sam Howell finds Cole Turner on the sideline. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/lCJLvOIDJN— Calvin Kaplan (@Calvin_SGF) August 8, 2023
Another really nice grab from Cole Turner, who made a toe tapping reception near the end zone.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2023
Jacoby Brissett’s wheels:
In the red zone, Jacoby Brissett outran LB David Mayo to the pylon. Brissett’s speed impressed defenders.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 8, 2023
Chase Young. “OK, Daunte Culpepper!!”
Montez Sweat: “Check the GPS, Brisket!”
Jake Fromm:
Jake Fromm sideline dime #HTTC pic.twitter.com/KFVy3cZgZa— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 8, 2023
Kazmeir Allen:
Kazmeir Allen gets a couple of positive plays. Just scored two touchdowns working with the threes— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2023
Notes
Eric Bieniemy had some high praise for Sam Howell todayhttps://t.co/7uJQIstbxC— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2023
