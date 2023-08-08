 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 12

The fans are back for Military Appreciation Day

By Scott Jennings
NFL: Washington Commanders Training Camp Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders had fans back at training camp for Military Appreciation Day. The last few practices have been closed, and they got to watch a good day from the offense. Sam Howell was hitting his targets, and Jacoby Brissett had a run so nice the defense was even impressed.

Fans return for Military Appreciation Day:

First player on the field:

Colby Wadman:

Tress Way:

Injured players:

Everybody loves Terry:

Big-hitting day:

LG competition:

Chase Young:

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

Curtis Samuel:

Sam Howell —-> Jonathan Williams:

1st-team offense:

Sam Cosmi vs Jamin Davis:

Jonathan Allen vs Chris Paul:

Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:

QB reps:

OL coach Travelle Wharton:

Montez Sweat:

CB competition:

Cole Turner:

Jacoby Brissett’s wheels:

Jake Fromm:

Kazmeir Allen:

Notes

