Ron Rivera Presser: Eric Bieniemy has an approach, and he’s not going to change because he believes in it

Ron Rivera spoke to the media before the Washington Commanders took the field for Military Appreciation Day. Tress Way is dealing with lower back tightness, and the team signed Colby Waterman to punt on Friday night in the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns. Way will still be active and will serve as the holder. The coaches are going to meet to determine playing time for this week, and several players who have been nursing injuries(Curtis Samuel, Emmanuel Forbes, Saahdiq Charles) could be available to play.

Rivera was asked about player’s adapting to new OC Eric Bieniemy’s coaching style, and he said he’s old school, but he believes in his approach. Players have talked to Rivera about the change, but he said they have to understand what their coach is trying to teach them. He also mentioned the change in players that are coming out, and how coaches need to work to figure out the individuals they are coaching.

Tress Way/Colby Wadman:

Ron Rivera said Tress Way will play in Cleveland — but as the holder. That's why they signed Colby Wadman. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 8, 2023

Colby Wadman is the first No. 0 in Washington Commanders history. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 8, 2023

Offense:

Ron Rivera is addressing the media. Said that the offense is having more "aha" moments, which has been encouraging to see — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2023

Player extensions/Coaching title changes after ownership change:

On player extensions and coach’s titles Rivera says “those are all works in progress.” Rivera says new ownership trying to understand everything now that they’ve taken over — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 8, 2023

Logan Thomas 's calf injury:

Rivera said once more that they'll be very careful with TE Logan Thomas (calf). Said it's not as bad as last year, but they don't want to make it worse and risk losing him for longer. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 8, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes:

Rivera said you see Emmanuel adapt to whatever receiver he matches up against. Tells him that Forbes is really studying his opponents — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 8, 2023

Preseason playing time:

Ron Rivera said he and the coaches will talk this evening about play time in the first preseason game. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 8, 2023

Injured players' availability for Friday's game:

Rivera said it's "trending that way" when it comes to some players who missed time earlier this week playing vs. Cle -- Forbes, Samuel, etc. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 8, 2023

Player concerns over Eric Bieniemy's intensity at practice:

Rivera said some players did come to him to talk about Bieniemy's intensity. Said they were 'a little concerned." Said he told them to meet with Bieniemy and they did and "as they talk and listen to him, it's been enlightening." — John Keim (@john_keim) August 8, 2023