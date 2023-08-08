 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ron Rivera Presser: Eric Bieniemy has an approach, and he’s not going to change because he believes in it

Ron Rivera spoke to the media before today's practice

By Scott Jennings
Ron Rivera spoke to the media before the Washington Commanders took the field for Military Appreciation Day. Tress Way is dealing with lower back tightness, and the team signed Colby Waterman to punt on Friday night in the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns. Way will still be active and will serve as the holder. The coaches are going to meet to determine playing time for this week, and several players who have been nursing injuries(Curtis Samuel, Emmanuel Forbes, Saahdiq Charles) could be available to play.

Rivera was asked about player’s adapting to new OC Eric Bieniemy’s coaching style, and he said he’s old school, but he believes in his approach. Players have talked to Rivera about the change, but he said they have to understand what their coach is trying to teach them. He also mentioned the change in players that are coming out, and how coaches need to work to figure out the individuals they are coaching.

