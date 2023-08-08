Washington Roster Move: Punter Colby Wadman signed after workout yesterday; Tress Way dealing with lower back tightness

Washington Commanders Punter Tress Way is dealing with some lower back tightness, but Head Coach Ron Rivera said he didn't expect it to keep him from playing in the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns on Friday night. They tried out two punters at practice yesterday, a long with a long snapper and a pair of defensive backs.

Washington signed DB Joshua Kalu yesterday, and have reportedly also added punter Colby Wadman. He has spent time with the Raiders, Broncos, and 49ers in the NFL; and actually punter for the Broncos in 2018. He spent last year in the USFL w

The Commanders are signing P Colby Wadman, per source.



He worked out for the team yesterday because Tress Way is dealing with tightness in his lower back, according to Ron Rivera. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 8, 2023

#Commanders worked out Joshua Kalu (signed), Scott Nelson, Michael Palardy, Jordan Silver and Colby Wadman — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 8, 2023

