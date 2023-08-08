 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Washington Roster Move: Punter Colby Wadman signed after workout yesterday; Tress Way dealing with lower back tightness

Tress Way back tightness lingers

By Scott Jennings
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders Punter Tress Way is dealing with some lower back tightness, but Head Coach Ron Rivera said he didn't expect it to keep him from playing in the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns on Friday night. They tried out two punters at practice yesterday, a long with a long snapper and a pair of defensive backs.

Washington signed DB Joshua Kalu yesterday, and have reportedly also added punter Colby Wadman. He has spent time with the Raiders, Broncos, and 49ers in the NFL; and actually punter for the Broncos in 2018. He spent last year in the USFL w

Tryouts:

DB Joshua Kalu - signed

DB Scott Nelson

P Colby Wadman - signed

P Michael Palardy

LS Jordan Silver

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...